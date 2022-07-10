Malta, the constitution enunciates, is a democratic republic founded on work and on respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual.

In the declaration of principles, it makes it incumbent on the state to recognise the right of all citizens to work and to promote conditions making such right effective. Furthermore, in the eyes of the constitution, affording different treatment to a person on grounds of political opinion amounts to discrimination.

Still, the Labour government continues to blatantly and shamelessly give lucrative jobs and top posts to those in its fold. All they need to do is flash the ‘party card’ and, as the English band Strawbs used to sing in the 1970s, it will make them “some kind of superman”.

Nobody can claim that the jobs-for-the-boys is a post-2013 political by-product. However, under Joseph Muscat, it became a staple of Labour’s ‘new way of doing politics’, the ultimate aim, of course, being rewarding blind loyalty, ‘buying’ votes and rewarding those who openly switch political allegiance.

Regrettably, Robert Abela’s ‘continuity’ policy ensures the practice persists.

Sensitive posts continue to be given not to the best qualified but to those whose turn it is to be rewarded. Canvassers, friends and their relatives are still recruited on a person-of-trust basis.

Direct orders are granted to many who somehow contributed to ensure Labour’s successive electoral victories.

Times of Malta reported that a young reporter employed by Labour’s ONE has been earmarked for a senior position in a major Malta-Libya government investment firm and that a former colleague of hers is likely to be appointed director at the Department of Information.

And, last month, it emerged that brazen turncoat Karl Stagno Navarra has been ‘relocated’ from his well-paid job at Air Malta – which has traditionally been used by successive administrations to curry political favours, bringing it to its present disastrous state – to, no doubt, another lucrative post at the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

The former Nationalist TV newsman would not even say what his new role is, because it is “not in the public interest”, as if he were some national asset. But he did say something that fits like a glove for the purposes of the point being made here.

“I am playing with lace bobbins,” he said, in Maltese, of course. And, indeed, so unqualified most of the blue-eyed boys and girls are that they might as well spend their time fiddling with lace bobbins with the exchequer remunerating them handsomely.

Now, of course, it is understandable that the party in government would want to have people it can trust in top positions. Indeed, the commissioner for standards in public life himself acknowledged in a ‘guidance note’ about persons of trust that it is widely accepted that ministers are entitled to have people they personally trust in their private secretariats.

However, the system of appointments made supposedly on the basis of trust has now been taken to a ridiculous extreme.

Labour has created a ‘lace-making’ class of lackeys at the taxpayer’s expense. It is scraping the bottom, nominating to highly-delicate positions people with no real experience of life, let alone politics and business. Meanwhile, trained and experienced officials, including diplomats, continue being elbowed out.

The message is loud and clear: a Labour card-carrying person is more qualified for any job.

The demarcation line between party and state has been completely erased. No wonder the public is losing trust in institutions and experienced, talented people are leaving the country.