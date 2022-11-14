Genesis 1:31 comes to mind when reading the first interview the prime minister gave to Times of Malta after almost three years in office.

When he took over the helm of the country in January 2020, he pledged “continuity”. However, the drift of his replies was more indicative of a new beginning.

Robert Abela is satisfied the institutions are effective and robust and satisfied with what he has achieved. So, after his ‘creation’, Abela saw all he has made and deems it very good…

His predecessor had nurtured a culture of impunity that had disastrous results. Abela must be careful not to allow a culture of convenience to put him on the same path.

It is convenient when he keeps brushing away anything that happened before January 2020. He seems to forget it was the same Labour Party he leads that was in power. A few members of his cabinet had been there too.

Musical chairs do not clean up the Augean stables or absolve anyone from political responsibility. Neither does the convenience of gauging ministers’ and parliamentarians’ sins using a legal, rather than a political responsibility yardstick.

As his interviewer noted, what matters is not only what is legal but also what is right.

Abela must stop consoling himself that certain unsavoury incidents did not occur since he took office

Abela could either not care less or is oblivious of the fact that he contradicts himself when he refuses to speak about any wrongdoings before his time in office but is quick to recall malpractices that occurred years ago under a Nationalist administration.

When pressed on particular episodes, like the consultancies secured by Joseph Muscat not long after leaving office, Abela tried to shake it off by saying his predecessor has been out of government for almost three years now.

Still, he does not explicitly declare whether he insists with ‘his’ people – in whom he says he has “full faith” – to ensure any acts of corruption – past, present and future – are dealt with robustly and expeditiously.

He refers to arraignments that have taken place on his watch.

But what about deterrence? How does he go about that? Decisions made by both the attorney general and the police commissioner since January 2020 have raised questions.

The prime minister must certainly be aware that the law was and continues to be broken even now.

If he has any doubts, Abela only needs to see the judgment given the other day in which a judge declared that a deal with the hunters granting them management of woodlands was not done according to the law.

Just to rub more salt into the wounds, the government is now indicating it insists on giving that public land to hunters, but that’s a story for another day.

Abela must stop consoling himself that certain unsavoury incidents did not occur since he took office.

Those who initiated or facilitated profiteering and plundering public finances, people who still use their ‘connections’, may still be wielding power, possibly even wearing a different hat.

In a very telling part of the interview, when asked about a recent cabinet meeting in which he raised the issue of underperformance by some of its members, Abela did not flatly deny.

“I’m very proud of my cabinet and they are all doing very well and the results show,” he replied.

“But that’s my character. I always push my team to do better... I’m never satisfied.”

But, the public expects better.

Abela needs to completely clean the stables and leave no trace of the corruption, nepotism and sheer incompetence that have weighed down the country for way too long.