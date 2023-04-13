One of the most crucial decisions young people have to make is what career to choose and whether to pursue their work dream as employees or self-employed. The positive outlook of most younger adults often affects their choices. They tend to value the independence of being their own bosses, the freedom of where to work and the better income opportunities.

A Eurobarometer survey of young people in the EU found that 49 per cent of those surveyed in Malta said they would prefer to be self-employed. This is eight percentage points higher than the European average.

In a similar survey conducted in the US in 2021, 40 per cent of traditionally employed American adults admitted that they plan to transition to self-employment within the next two years. Half of those surveyed in the US claimed that being self-employed is their top goal in life.

So why is self-employment the holy grail of so many young people?

Defining self-employment can be more complex than it seems. Put simply, it means that you work for yourself rather than earning a wage under a traditional employment relationship.

There are, of course, many different forms of self-employment. Perhaps the most common perception is that self-employed people operate through a business entity such as a limited liability company or a partnership.

Another form of self-employment is being a freelancer. The term often describes someone entering a client relationship to provide skills and knowledge. Some freelancers work with a single client at a time while others maintain several commitments.

Gig workers, whoare becoming increasingly significant in the economy, are, technically speaking, also self-employed. They do short-term work for clients and are frequently described as independent contractors who work through various technology platforms.

The Eurobarometer survey may not have highlighted the nuances in self-employed work and how respondents would view the prospects of working as independent contractors to earn a living. Like any other human activity, being your own boss has several pros and cons that need to be analysed clinically by any young person on the threshold of a new career.

Undoubtedly, flexibility is one of the significant advantages of self-employment as it gives near complete control over schedules, workload and work environment. It also offers variety and a smaller risk of getting stuck in the boredom at times associated with traditional employment. Being your own master means that you can experiment with new things to grow your career.

This variety often helps self-employed persons feel more fulfilled as they see their work as more meaningful and rewarding than a traditional job.

Of course, the prospect of earning more money once you are established as a self-employed worker is a strong motivator, especially for those who are entrepreneurial and less risk-averse. Still, the challenges of being self-employed must not be glossed over.

Perhaps the biggest risk is that of burnout. A 2022 survey in the US found that 42 per cent of self-employed workers admitted to having experienced burnout in the previous month. Maintaining healthy boundaries to avoid spreading oneself too thinly is always challenging.

Young people do well to consider self-employment and entrepreneurship as the ideal path for their careers. However, they need to see the prospect not through rose-tinted glasses but with a realistic appreciation of the risks and rewards.

Limited programmes exist in schools to give senior students a hands-on experience of running a small business. More education for entrepreneurship would be a valuable contribution to both the economy and young people’s future prospects.