It is just our roads that often demand attention to improve safety. There does not appear to be a safe area where beginning drivers can be trained, according to the Malta Driving Instructor Association.

Driving instructors have for years been pleading with Transport Malta to take action on a number of issues but to no avail, the association has told Times of Malta.

It is now obvious there is something intrinsically wrong with the country’s transport watchdog. The Malta Insurance Association says issues it has been raising over the years remain unchanged.

The day after a fatality, a local council complained that when it raised a safety issue on the road in question, the regulator replied it was studying the situation.

The driving instructors’ association too still awaits action to be taken on points it has made. The issues vary from inadequate toilet facilities to bad signage and road markings, shortage of driving examiners, a huge testing backlog, incorrect information sent out and driving examiners not getting periodical training, thus causing inconsistency when assessing applicants.

In defending itself, Transport Malta speaks of plans, active talks and training being in the pipeline. It denies there is a backlog for theory tests in the case of walk-ins but acknowledges there are problems when applicants book online.

Transport Malta should perhaps better change its name to Planning Transport Malta since it appears to be more bent on planning than actually acting, even on long-standing problems.

This is not to mention political interference, as the case before the magistrates’ court about the driving licence racket clearly shows.

We have heard about senior officials being “pressured” to help certain people pass the test “because they were working at a villa belonging to a government minister”. We have heard of people linked to a political party supplying information about those candidates who were to pass their driving test. But no indication has been given that anything has changed. This could well explain why regulators can never function well.

The sooner remedial action is taken by Transport Malta about driving instruction and tests, the better. This is because European Union legislation could herald a significant increase in the number of driving licence applications.

Information given in parliament earlier this year indicated that about 277,500 driving licences had been issued by the end of this January, including close to 240,000 to Maltese drivers. The European Commission is now proposing that 17-year-olds who pass their driving test be allowed to drive if accompanied by an adult licensed motorist.

The number of driving test applications received by Transport Malta could, therefore, increase considerably. This may also include EU applicants since, according to local driving instructors, a significant number of EU citizens travel to Malta to get their driving licence because it is cheaper and easier to do so here than their own country.

As the transport watchdog deals with these matters, all road users will, no doubt, also expect it to put their mind at rest that driving instruction is up to standard, putting road safety as their top priority.

As things stand, one can get driving training from either a licensed motoring school – of which there are about 150 – or even a non-licensed instructor. The latter must not be younger than 25, have at least five years driving experience in the category being instructed and is covered by insurance.

The manner in which some drive their vehicles raises the question of whether they were merely trained to pass the test or to be responsible road users.

Transport Malta is far from the guarantor of safe roads that it should be.