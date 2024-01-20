Water is one of the most essential resources of the planet – and also one of the most finite. The importance of water conservation is increasingly evident. Saving water is not just about reducing bills or conserving a vital resource for the present. It is also about securing a sustainable future for future generations.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli announced that the Water Services Corporation will invest €310 million by 2033 to improve the water quality used by households, businesses and farmers. This crucial investment will hopefully save water for present and future generations.

While this initiative’s headline is that tap water’s taste across the island is set to improve, the justification for this investment is more profound. Water is a finite resource and, with the ever-increasing population, there is a growing demand for clean water.

This is particularly the case in Malta, where most drinkable water comes through reverse osmosis, an expensive desalination process. Pumping, treating and distributing water requires a significant amount of energy. So, conserving water can help reduce energy consumption and associated carbon emissions.

Unfortunately, the intensified demand for water has led to overextraction of groundwater for too many years. Unchecked consumption and wasteful habits exacerbate the strain on the already limited water resources.

Furthermore, climate change, a looming global concern, directly impacts water availability.

The goals of saving water are multifaceted. They include reducing water waste, discouraging theft, promoting sustainable water-use practices and protecting and restoring our few freshwater ecosystems.

Overusing water resources, mainly due to illegal extraction from the water table, leads to the depletion of freshwater resources, contributing to water scarcity.

A water conservation strategy must involve carefully managing and using water resources to minimise the amount of water used and prevent contamination.

This can be achieved by strictly enforcing water management regulations and an educational campaign to discourage waste. The government should also consider fiscal incentives to encourage businesses to invest in water-saving technology.

While water theft is a concern for WSC and must be addressed, equally important priorities are the maintenance of the reverse osmosis plants, an essential lifeline for the supply of fresh water to all households.

Another top priority is the constant need to upgrade the water distribution system, which, like the electricity system, is feeling the strains of the rapid increase in population.

While, sadly, the agriculture industry is suffering a steady decline, reusing sewage to produce new water to irrigate fields is another benefit of this investment. Hopefully, the availability of recycled water will encourage the few remaining farmers to continue cultivating local agricultural products.

We all need to understand that what we pay for the water we consume is much less than what it costs to produce.

Reverse osmosis plants consume a substantial amount of our power station’s electricity. While it makes sense to subsidise the water we get from our taps for daily consumption, the wasteful use of drinkable water must be discouraged by higher pricing tariffs.

The poor management of public infrastructure projects is a concern for taxpayers and an unnecessary waste of limited financial resources. The government must ensure that the money earmarked for investment to improve the water conservation processes over the next few years is used judiciously.

Like water, financial resources will always be limited.