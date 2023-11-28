Any action taken to ensure justice is done and that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law is, of course commendable. A new bill being proposed by the Nationalist Party and the Law Students’ Association is one such laudable initiative.

The proposed bill, titled Judicial Review Act 2023, aims at facilitating more people to be able to contest in court administrative decisions as well as legislative and judicial acts.

The idea behind the move, in the words of justice shadow minister Karol Aquilina, is to better empower the people and provide stronger safeguards against abuse of power.

The new law, if approved, would significantly widen the possibility of people challenging decisions by the government and other authorities, including the attorney general.

According to the draft bill, “any person may request, through an action before the First Hall of the Civil Court, a review of an administrative, legislative or judicial act requesting that such act be annulled”.

A person having “sufficient interest”, rather than “a juridical interest”, will be able to ask for a review of administrative and judicial acts and no such interest will be necessary in the case of legislative acts.

It is also being proposed that the time in which an official decision can be challenged will be extended from six months to two years and that the Armed Forces of Malta too will be subject to judicial review.

The proposed bill has been presented to the parliamentary speaker. If the government agrees with the general idea being proposed – giving more power to the people – it can proceed to include the bill on parliament’s agenda. Otherwise, it will have to be moved as a private member’s bill.

Adopting a bi-partisan approach in enacting such a law would, of course, be the best way forward within an environment in which institutions have been failing miserably in their constitutional and legal duties and when suspicions abound.

Still, having a law is not enough, as experience has been proving time and again.

Just two examples will suffice.

The Freedom of Information Act on paper gives one the right to access information from the government and public authorities. More often than not, they seek to find any and every excuse under the sun to avoid such disclosure.

The criminal code obliges the police “to detect and investigate offences”. Their abysmal failure to do so in most high-profile cases is beyond reasonable doubt.

In the final analysis, it is the will to implement both the wording and the spirit of any piece of legislation that really matters. Sadly, instead of upholding the rule of law, there have been “enough instances of distortion of concepts and ideas”, as former chief justice Vincent De Gaetano put it to a recent conference on the ‘Rule of Law, Human Rights and Good Administration’.

“At the very centre of the rule of law is the notion that anyone and everyone who exercises power, whether it be legislative, administrative, or judicial, or, indeed, mixed, should at all times be subject to proper scrutiny, scrutiny not only by one or other of the three branches of government… but also the scrutiny of public opinion through proper, full and prompt information wbeing given and through that other very important pillar of any modern democratic society – independent investigative journalism,” the eminent jurist argued.

Such “proper scrutiny” will be well served by the objects and reasons of the bill being now proposed.