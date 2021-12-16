Over the past few years, the Malta Financial Services Authority has seen its metaphorical cupboards filled with the skeletons of failed banking institutions that it had licensed to open their doors in Malta.

Nemea Bank, Pilatus Bank and Satabank operated here for a few years before they collapsed and had their licences withdrawn by the European Central Bank. As a result, Malta’s reputation as a respectable financial services jurisdiction suffered heavy criticism from both the ECB and the Council of Europe.

The MFSA’s inept regulatory performance joined forces with the severe failures in public governance and law enforcement and led to the greylisting of Malta by the Financial Action Task Force.

One of the tactics that the government adopted to mitigate the damage caused by the greylisting was to undertake a reform of the MFSA. One element of this reform was the appointment of a new CEO with substantial experience in European financial regulation. Joseph Gavin’s CV confirms his prolonged exposure to financial regulation.

Still, a CEO’s role needs to go beyond knowledge of the regulations. The new head of the MFSA needs to inspire confidence among the thousands of workers whose job depends on the fast restoration of Malta’s tarnished reputation.

Gavin requested an interview with Jacob Borg for this newspaper.

But he failed to instil the needed confidence in those who feel most exposed to past regulatory failures, which could potentially put their jobs at risk.

When asked repeatedly to identify whether he could determine what went so seriously wrong over the past few years that three banks had their licences withdrawn, an irritated Gavin essentially refused to comment.

He implied that, since these incidents had not happened during his time as CEO, the public had no right to ask for explanations about how the MFSA was being managed at the time, with taxpayers’ money. This is not what transparency and accountability in public life should be about.

The transcript of the aborted interview, which lasted just 17 minutes, projected Gavin as a condescending and patronising regulator.

He seems to believe that journalists have no right to ask difficult questions and do their job of informing the public about the way regulators have conducted their business in recent years.

When asked to comment on what weaknesses he had found in the licensing processes of the three banks that failed, Gavin, with an inappropriate attitude of exaggerated self-importance, commented: “Frankly, I have a lot of other things to be doing other than looking at what happened during the application process.”

Gavin can only be described as sardonic when he pretended not to know what a revolving door policy is or when he repeatedly told his interviewer, who was trying to extract some meaningful replies: “You have not listened to anything I have said.”

Journalists, on behalf of the public, have a right to ask ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?’ – who will guard the guards? Regulators are in a position of power. This gives them no right to refuse to give reasonable explanations for their present and past failures.

Public persons in a position of power will not restore Malta’s reputation by failing to give journalists straight answers to legitimate questions.

The best way for Gavin and other public officials to get rid of the skeletons in the cupboards of some of Malta’s institutions is to acknowledge that those skeletons exist in the first place.

And then, they should make a better effort to convince the public that the reforms they are implementing are indeed based on sound principles of transparency and accountability.