Searching for and exposing the truth is what sound journalism is all about. It certainly does not depend on the colour of money.

The culture of impunity facilitated the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The mastermind/s behind it thought they could shut her up for good. They were wrong. It gave more credibility to her revelations and set in motion a sequence of events that caused a political earthquake.

Ironically, on the fifth anniversary of that atrocious crime, it appears the bad apples think that, if not by means of a powerful bomb, money can silence investigative journalists. This time, it was not criminals or tycoons with a lot to lose, but lawyers, considered to be officers of the court, to boot.

The Chamber of Advocates issued a disingenuous “the Court of Magistrates did not in any way enter into the merits of the case” when it acquitted lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca of trying to bribe a journalist. But Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras considers it a fact that “at one point, Gianluca Caruana Curran offered some money to Ivan Martin”. She also noted that “the evidence produced indicate that Ivan Martin refused any money offered to him”.

People of goodwill who find themselves increasingly depending on sound, ethical journalism to get the right information can only hope the Committee for Advocates and Legal Procurators can make a far better evaluation of the situation than the Chamber of Advocates. The committee is also expected to put the national good before any sectoral interest.

Sadly, journalism only enjoys the support of lip service from the powers that be. The government has positive obligations: it must ensure that it does not violate anyone’s rights and must see to it that human rights are respected and protected. But it must also acknowledge, through its actions, the essential role of ‘the fourth estate’ in fulfilling this responsibility.

Let journalists work free of any dangers and remain committed to being the eyes, ears and mouthpieces of the people in full respect of truth and liberty, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi said during Mass for the murdered journalist.

In a paper published in the latest edition of the Law Students’ Association’s Id-Dritt, former chief justice Vincent Degaetano, who also sat on the European Court of Human Rights, referred to the proper scrutiny of “anyone and everyone who exercises power”.

This, he argued, should not happen only through the three branches of government but also via public opinion “through proper, full and prompt information being given and through that other very important pillar of any modern democratic society – independent investigative journalism”.

Stressing what it termed as the vital role of free and independent journalism in a democracy based on the rule of law, the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder made a very specific appeal. The state, the three judges sitting on the inquiry board insisted, should ensure a favourable environment that allows journalists to function safely and effectively.

Attempting to bribe a journalist is a very grave matter in the democratic world. Yet, not a single word was uttered by the prime minister or any of his cabinet colleagues in parliament or beyond. Not even a whisper about the need for the police to appeal in the interests of independent journalism, which he dedicates so many hollow words to.

The issue assumes even more weight considering the two lawyers accused of trying to bribe a journalist are defending a man who allegedly paid someone to silence a journalist by planting a powerful bomb in her car.