Lobbying is part and parcel of democracy, especially in democracies that largely follow free market forms of economic systems. Lobbying is a legitimate act of political participation as it gives stakeholders access to the development and implementation of public policies.

Malta’s oldest business lobby group, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, is celebrating its 175th anniversary. It is the face of hundreds of small and large businesses that strive to promote economic activity, create jobs and satisfy consumer demands for goods and services.

In a speech last week, Malta Chamber president Marisa Xuereb argued that the authorities must consistently apply the law and have well-functioning institutions with as little red tape as possible and an effective judicial system. She also flagged the importance of education, development with sustainability in mind and the greater need for transparency in public procurement.

Sadly, not all business lobbying follows the principles of transparency and integrity. In recent years, there was evidence that policymaking was not always inclusive.

At times, a monopoly of influence has been exerted by the financially and politically powerful, leading to state capture. No businesses should ever have the “government in their pockets”. Malta’s reputation has suffered immensely after a small group of rogue business leaders struck a corrupt alliance with some politicians.

The Malta Chamber should be congratulated for speaking clearly on slow-burning issues that hinder the genuine progress of the business community. The OECD defines the principles that lobbying practices should follow.

One of the principles is that countries should provide a level playing field by granting all stakeholders fair and equitable access to the development and implementation of public policies.

The bedrock of sound lobbying practices must be transparency. The government must provide adequate transparency to ensure that public officials, citizens and businesses can obtain sufficient information on lobbying activities.

Transparency in lobbying practices must also include the empowerment of civil society organisations, businesses, the media, trade unions and the public to scrutinise lobbying activities.

Put simply, public policies and decisions that affect the business community and the public should not be taken by ‘kitchen cabinets’ located in some dark corner in the corridors of power.

Embedding a culture of integrity in business dynamics is crucial for achieving fairness in the community.

A sound business lobby will also benefit if consumers are empowered to ensure they get the value for money for the goods and services they pay for. Unfortunately, consumers’ lobbies may be less organised than their business counterparts. Consumer organisations should emulate sound business lobbies by organising themselves on professional lines to serve the public’s interest.

The OECD also urges the business community to address the widespread concern of society on numerous issues, such as widening inequality, the impact of climate change, unequal taxation systems and challenges posed by social media and new technological developments.

By following this advice, the Malta Chamber would add value to society.

So long as democracies follow free market systems, there are always going to be lobbyists that promote the interests of the different stakeholders.

A meaningful exchange between the government, consumers, workers and the business world must be achieved to promote the well-being of society.

Legitimate lobbying is the grease that oils the wheels of business and takes the long-term view of future prosperity by respecting the interests of all stakeholders.