Why do people up sticks, leave the country of their birth and their family and community and opt to settle in another, often unfamiliar, country and culture? What drives such moves and to what degree are they involuntary or voluntary? What are the global patterns and trends and what are their impact?

Where does Malta fit into this picture?

These are just some of the questions posed by studies, analyses and opinions around migration. Much of that debate here in Malta revolves around the vexed question of non-European migrants and the government’s lack of any effective policy to manage it transparently and justly.

Yet, there is another dimension to the debate. There has been considerable evidence on the decision of many young Maltese to leave the country and take up employment, education and life opportunities elsewhere while many among the global community also take up residence in Malta.

Times of Malta ran a piece a few days ago giving the views of a few of both on their new island home or former home.

While those who leave routinely express negative attitudes towards Malta, many of those who settle down in Malta declare themselves significantly satisfied with life here, despite recurring concerns about the environment and rampant unregulated construction.

In fact, in the interviews with both groups, one issue stood out above all others – the negative state of Malta’s environment. This issue simply must be addressed urgently.

As a tiny Mediterranean state, Malta offers many positive opportunities and characteristics. Its small size and scale offer business and employment opportunities, as expressed by some interviewees. Malta retains its attractiveness as a location for migrating pensioners.

These opportunities are, however, increasingly undermined by traffic congestion, dirt and endless, reckless construction. In this latter context, the Maltese authorities will soon be forced to act on both if the much-vaunted economic progress is not to be fatally damaged.

Malta is seen by others who choose to locate here as a stepping stone to mastering better English and, eventually, to better employment elsewhere. With the exception of those employed in gaming and gambling, wages in Malta are not seen to be particularly good.

Again, this is an issue for any government looking to the future.

What should be particularly unsettling for all Maltese are the negative views expressed by those choosing to leave. While they look forward to opportunities abroad (pull factors), they identify as push factors the country’s negative politics, its widespread corruption as well as specific issues such as transport and, inevitably, the state of the environment.

In the latter case, the impact of that environment on the health of children was identified as an explicit concern. So too the ‘crazy’ state of education, rampant materialism, pollution (including noise pollution) and the importance of having ‘connections’ in order to advance.

As a small island state, Malta depends heavily on maintaining a real (not an imagined) balance between its unique familiarity, connectedness and culture on the one hand and the need to avoid restrictive insularity and deeply embedded corruption on the other. Above all, it needs to protect its fragile environment.

While the selective set of interviews was limited, they reinforce and flesh out other surveys and research that suggest that all is far from well in Malta’s immediate future.

Migrants, whether incoming or outgoing, have always been a core strand of the country’s history and well-being. Losing young talent, energy and optimism is not something Malta can afford. Equally, the views of those settling here (including non-EU residents) and the concerns they articulate need to be heard.