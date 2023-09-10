Often, corrupt actions are incidents or transactions by individuals who abuse entrusted power for private gain. But when corruption becomes systemic, it corrodes institutions, welfare, and democracy.

The social benefits frauds revealed by Times of Malta indicate that corruption is sometimes embedded in the social security management system.

The benefits scam was allegedly perpetrated by a network of politicians and public officials acting according to stable practices and norms and serving political and social functions. This is institutionalised corruption.

The full extent of the fraud is still not determined. Many understandably ask whether the known cases are the tip of a corruption iceberg, the bigger part of which remains deeply submerged.

Who can vouch that the abuse of taxpayers’ money is not symptomatic of an entrenched setup involving politicians, senior public servants, and frontline ‘customer care’ officials operating according to well-known ‘corruption operating procedures’ and guarded by political power?

Prime Minister Robert Abela argues that he acted at the political and administrative level on the scam long ago. He seems convinced that no serving MPs are involved in this scam. His reactions to this scandal remain unconvincing.

Martin Balzan, president of the medical association, is correct when he argues that “the scale of this suggests it came from above…to me, this sounds like organised crime”.

“Honest citizens expect the government to use their hard-earned tax money to provide social protection for the weakest in society, guarantee decent living wages, and provide vital public services, including health and education, fair tax distribution, and inclusive growth”

Abela should have gone beyond repeating the mantra ‘let the institutions work’. More of the same damage limitation tactics with a fresh lick of paint and a slicker sales pitch will not cut it. He should have condemned this institutional corruption and promised a branch and root reform to eradicate it.

When politicians and their cronies in positions of power abuse taxpayers’ money, people see no dividends from democracy. They increasingly lose trust in democratic institutions. There are too many examples of abuse of taxpayers’ money, even under Abela’s watch.

There is a risk that our society will increasingly become one based on pretence, where everyone is defrauding everyone else.

If determined political action is not taken, some will argue that being upright is almost impossible. The honest will suffer. It would be a race to the bottom where no one is really winning.

If our society is to thrive, our political leaders must declare war on the bottomless pit of corruption in the form of nepotism, bribery, patronage, collusion, and other corrupt practices.

The obstinate prevalence of corruption in the last seve­ral years is one of the most perturbing thorns in the country’s flesh.

While the police must continue to press on with criminal charges against those suspected of defrauding taxpayers, politi­cal leaders have a more onerous obligation to rid the political system of sleaze.

Corruption has multiple causes. Like water, it seeps to lower ground and naturally gravitates towards real power. Politicians must not be content with just observing the law.

They must go further and hardwire integrity in the political process. Integrity and corruption are conceptually linked: one is the obverse of the other.

The prime minister must stop acting like a lawyer defending the political party he leads with legalistic arguments.

He must start working like a statesman to restore people’s trust in the political system.