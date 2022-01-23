A police raid at a former prime minister’s house will always dominate the headlines, wherever that may happen. But the raid at the home of Joseph Muscat, a former leader who has reached cult status among Labour Party supporters, has caused a political earthquake. And if the post-raid reactions are anything to go by, then it is no wonder many are asking whether some sacred cows think they are above the law.

Several Labour supporters resorted to social media wondering how Robert Abela could have “allowed” the raid to go ahead. After all, he presented himself as the “continuity prime minister”.

At this point, Abela does not have many options open to him, especially since a general election is just a few weeks away, which is why he summoned his own MPs to relay the message to supporters that all was OK within the Labour fold.

In reality, he has only one option: ensure that the rule of law reigns supreme and that good governance prevails. That means nobody is above the law, and if the institutions need to take a course of action in search of the truth and for justice to be done without fear or favour, so be it.

He must allow them to do their unenviable work without even being seen to interfere, let alone actually making statements or implying they may have their own agendas. For all we know, they may finally be doing the job he was unable or unwilling to do himself.

The delicate situation the Labour Party has found itself in, with vociferous elements, like the head of its own media, indicating his loyalties lie more with his former leader, is very much self-inflicted.

The Labour Party must make it crystal clear that the time of messing about with the institutions is no more and that those found to have erred must pay for their mistakes, irrespective of who they may be.

It would also be credit to Abela to let the authorities work totally independently, without making any statements that cast doubt, especially after the way the rule of law was stifled under Muscat’s watch.

Muscat too has his own grave responsibility to shoulder. He was forced out of office when it became clear he had, by omission or commission, failed in his duties as prime minister, especially where it came to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder probe.

Of course, he has every right to defend himself in the case he faces over the scandalous Vitals deal, but with his reputation already badly tainted, he cannot afford to be seen to be doing, or allowing, what Donald Trump urged his supporters to do a year ago.

Many Labourites will forever be indebted to Muscat for putting money in their pockets, thus coming up with a winning electoral formula, notwithstanding the price the country had to pay for it.

On their part, the institutions must resolve to continue with what they appear to have started. However, it would help if they take the people in their confidence and explain what is happening in terms of the law. It is up to them to remove the very dark shadow of suspicion that hangs over them and their modus operandi. Of course, there are serious questions one needs to ask about the raid. Why did it have to take so long? How come Muscat himself was alerted to the police visit? Are they sure no evidence was hidden away?

The role of the institutions remains one: upholding the rule of law. That is what the people of this country want too.