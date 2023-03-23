Living in the world of today can be likened to living on a boat in treacherous waters, riding the waves of uncertainties and narrowly skirting conflict zones. Global problems like climate change, food and water shortages, mass poverty and rapid advancement of automation all threaten our present existence.

It doesn’t have to be like this. We live in a society drowning in information yet thirsty for knowledge. We rarely have time to dream of new possibilities. Society expects solutions to today’s problems using much the same thinking that caused these issues in the first place. The result is short-term solutions and the creation of many others.

Admittedly, many events unfolding in these uncertain times are beyond our control. And global disruptions will keep on happening. But rather than succumb to fear or despair, today’s political, societal and scientific leaders need to redouble their efforts to create a better tomorrow.

For even though the future cannot be predicted, it can be anticipated. In a recent article for this newspaper, professor of artificial intelligence Alexiei Dingli proposed the setting up of an ‘Observatory of the Future’ for Malta. “Imagine an institution,” he wrote, “that interprets the signals of our swiftly evolving world and equips organisations to anticipate and shape the future with greater clarity and confidence.”

Dingli’s proposal applies equally to a global context: a global observatory of the future could bring together experts and policymakers to identify the signs from afar and address complex issues before they hit us. Responding and adapting to the early signs of change is critical to avoid getting overwhelmed by random catastrophes, the consequences of disastrous decisions or overly rapid transformation.

A strategic approach is needed to help countries stay informed, connected, agile and plan to stay on top of change. A global observatory would interpret signals from the evolving world and equip countries to face likely futures by supplying them with knowledge and skills to improve planning and policymaking.

Above all, such an observatory – perhaps under the auspices of the UN – should be multidisciplinary, rise above partisan agendas and be open to partnerships with all organisations to further its work. It would enable countries to unite around the need to develop sustainable solutions for the future.

Our world has recently felt like it was in free fall, from COVID and the global shortages of electronics to the war in Ukraine and rising prices. This spiral of negativity has affected our mental health. We urgently need to switch to an optimistic mindset.

This can start with the belief that anything can be different in the future, even things that seem impossible to change today. Embracing this belief can free us from rigid thinking and open ourselves up to new possibilities.

In a world where negative news spreads faster than positive stories and the fake tends to gain as much traction as the true, it is important to spread realistic hope embedded in new solutions, technologies, ideas and positive actions.

We also need help to discern which risks and threats are worth worrying about in order to avoid futile anxiety. By doing so, we can create a balanced and grounded future vision.

A global observatory of the future would give us back power over our tomorrow, the agency to impact how the future turns out. This would not be about concocting over-idealistic global plans that would have little chance of materialising but about taking small, consistent steps towards a shared approach to our global future.

After all, the future of the world is a shared one. As Dingli put it, “tiny ideas make big things happen”.