Malta’s perennial traffic problem has literally driven the country up the wall. Cars are driven and parked in every nook and cranny of this small island, whipping up a cacophony of delays, pollution, frustration and road rage.

There is clearly no end in sight and the efforts to dissuade people to use their own cars have either failed or have simply not gone far enough.

The bus service has clearly improved, it is now even free to use, but it has not brought about any visible change. Buses struggle to cope with demand and the lack of dedicated bus lanes often lead to delays, much to the frustration of commuters.

It is clear to everyone by now that the fanfare surrounding the metro launch was just an electoral ploy of a government trying to fool people into believing it has a long-term plan. As every part of the island continues to be built up, it is evidently clear the construction of an underground system is unlikely to happen in our lifetime.

The green initiatives are disappearing as fast as our green spaces. Pledges of promoting cycling are nothing but lip service. Contempt from car drivers towards cyclists remains ubiquitous, while infrastructure remains lacking, making cycling a perilous adventure. Meanwhile, the government is proceeding with its ill-thought decision to ban electric scooters.

It is good to see incentives to promote the use of sea transport but its reach will always be limited.

With most pavements in a state of disarray, it’s no wonder that commuting in Malta is a nightmare.

Many roads have been modernised and widened but while facilitating traffic flow in certain areas, it has simply placated the addition of around 50 new cars daily on an island barely visible on a map.

In the face of this conundrum, on-demand taxi services have emerged as somewhat of a temporary solution that offers some respite from the chaos. The liberalisation of the taxi market has seen a surge in the number of cabs, with competition among operators resulting in competitive prices for passengers.

Where the Maltese, especially, used to rightly shun the expensive white taxis of the past, an increasing number of people now have no problem in booking cabs through their mobile app.

While this may not be a long-term remedy, it addresses immediate concerns such as parking problems, accessibility for non-drivers and those with mobility problems. It would be good to see the return of ride-sharing cabs.

In the long run, drivers may shift away from car ownership as they realise that using cheaper cabs could help them avoid expenses such as costly insurance, vehicle maintenance and parking fees.

One notable positive aspect is the increasing adoption of electric cars among taxi operators. One company – e-cabs – is pledging to turn its entire fleet green by next year. Equally important, the sector is curbing drunk- and drug-driving accidents.

The authorities’ focus on regulating the industry to ensure only licensed drivers operate, is a step in the right direction. It is, however, crucial, not to turn this exercise into a witchhunt, which would only help drive out an important industry.

It is also essential to safeguard the well-being of cab drivers, particularly those who may be vulnerable to exploitation.

Legislators need to define a comprehensive and coherent strategy for the on-demand cab industry, addressing issues such as pricing, licensing and environmental standards.

While acknowledging it is not a panacea, it is crucial to view on-demand cabs as a transitional step towards a more sustainable transportation system. The long-term solution should always be to encourage alternatives to private car ownership by continuing to promote public transportation, cycling infrastructure and pedestrian-friendly initiatives.