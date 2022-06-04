The urban sprawl of the last several decades has made large parts of this country look like one big conurbation with scarce rural greenery and far rarer urban green patches.

To make matters worse, little planning has gone into addressing the inevitable challenges of urbanisation.

One of them is how to keep the place looking neat and tidy despite the increased economic activity, construction frenzy and sharp population growth: shabbiness seems to characterise most parts of the country.

The reasons behind this deterioration in the urban environment are easy to identify. Building activity is arguably the worst culprit. Heavy trucks are a permanent sight, moving building materials and equipment up and down our roads to and from construction sites in practically all towns and villages, shedding dust and debris along the way.

Property developers seem to have been given a free hand to get on with their projects while showing little or no respect for the neighbouring community’s well-being. Their waste often spills over into the surroundings, their heavy machinery blocks roads for weeks on end and the damage they do to pavements is not their problem to solve.

Why do almost all construction projects in Malta have to look like the aftermath of an earthquake, leaving a trail of dust and damaged pavements with no respect whatsoever to neighbours and pedestrians?

The lack of planning for major road projects is part of the same endemic problem that so frustrates locals and visitors. While normal construction work is supposed to stop in the summer months, at least in ‘tourist areas’, roadworks proceed without interruption, adding to the general impression that Malta is one big construction site. Roads do need to be built and rebuilt but is there no end in sight?

The sharp increases in population and economic activity over the last few years have also put yet more cars on the roads, increasing the levels of air and noise pollution to intolerable levels.

On an overpopulated island, one would expect the authorities to put in place strict public hygiene policies and regulations. Yet, Malta seems never to have mastered the art of rubbish collection.

The heat and busyness of the summer months will now make the lack of cleanliness in public places appear even worse, projecting an image of eternal shabbiness to locals and visitors.

There is little evidence of the political will needed to address the challenges typical of overpopulated and unregulated cities.

Litter louts persist because they know there is little chance that their actions will be punished. Self-discipline has clearly failed and the inertia of government officials to even talk about the problem of shabbiness is worrying.

Yet, the economic costs of a degraded urban environment are significant. While the tourism authorities wax lyrical about their commitment to quality tourism, visitors are not impressed by soundbites and flashy posters.

In the post-COVID era, discerning tourists expect higher standards of cleanliness not just in hotels and restaurants. What is the point staying at a five-star hotel when there are one-star surroundings outdoors?

The planting of trees in the middle of busy bypasses or the building of vertical ‘gardens’ are good initiatives but hardly enough to counter the community’s hardships because of badly planned urbanisation.

Urban degradation did not have to be inevitable in the modernisation of an economy.

Decades ago, the motto ‘Keep Malta clean’ made a frequent appearance on television screens. It still looks like a distant goal.