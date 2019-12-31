It is widely accepted that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, was the power behind the throne. He is known in many circles as having been the brains behind the Labour Party’s massive electoral victories. He was also the man who built bridges with the business sector.

Since 2013, when Labour returned to power with a bang, he has been exhalted and his influence within the corridors of power kept growing.

Many, including those occupying top positions in institutions that are supposedly independent and autonomous from the government, went out of their way to do his bidding, probably arguing it was the only way they could advance. Businessmen too realised the closer they were to him the better their chance of success.

His power was consolidated when, nothwithstanding the many allegations made in his regard following the publication of the Panama Papers, he remained in office, still enjoying the full trust of his long-standing friend, Joseph Muscat.

No wonder he felt indestructible. Then, in late November, it emerged the police were questioning him in connection with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The prime minister announced Mr Schembri had resigned but, even then, he opted to defend his old friend, refusing to comment on the reports about Mr Schembri’s questioning and saying he was not privy to investigation details. The manner in which Dr Muscat subsequently spoke about the investigation into the murder indicated he was continuously being briefed on developments.

The officer heading investigations into the murder, Police Inspector Keith Arnaud, declared in court recently that Mr Schembri was a person of interest in the murder probe. Business tycoon Yorgen Fenech, charged with financing the murder, has accused Mr Arnaud of being under Mr Schembri’s spell.

The serious allegations made against Mr Schembri should have forced the prime minister to sack him, not await his resignation. He should also have been thrown out of the Labour Party. Though he remains to this day a person of interest in the murder investigation, he was released after being interrogated and not even given police bail. That means he is free to do as he pleases, including travel abroad, as he has just done.

The Attorney General and the police have yet to convince the people of this country that they treated all suspects and potential suspects, including Mr Schembri, in the same manner.

Mr Schembri has faced a barrage of accusations, from misleading the media to violating tax laws, money laundering, bribery, granting phantom jobs, obstructing the course of justice, leaking confidential information he knew by way of his high office...

He claims to have lost his mobile phone. He would not give the password to his iCloud account to the police. That is how much he is cooperating in the invetigation.

Presumption of innocence does not mean throwing caution to the wind, especially if you are dealing with a man who has rocked the government.

Evidently, in Dr Muscat’s justice system, some animals are more equal than others.

Malta deserves so much better, and the country would do well to start off 2020 by seeing senior members of government adopt a semblance of respect for justice and rule of law.