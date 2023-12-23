Ageism is one of the last socially acceptable prejudices. When you think of workers in their 50s and older, you might imagine people nearing retirement and out of place in the modern workplace, with little interest in learning new tools and technologies.

In many countries, people aged 60 and older are the fastest-growing segment of the workforce.

In Malta, the MCESD, the social partners’ forum, has been told that a European Commission 2024 Ageing Report comments that the number of inactive older people aged 65 and above is set to increase considerably over the next 50 years and at a rate outstripping the EU average.

The General Workers’ Union and the Malta Chamber argue that Malta should embrace flexible retirement and part-time work for older employees. So how can this be achieved?

Ageism is widespread in the workplace and the job market. A more significant percentage of those aged 55 and older experience long-term unemployment compared to younger workers. They are displaced longer and are more likely to re-enter the workforce with a lower salary than their previous job.

This scenario needs to change, and employers and policymakers must debunk some of the myths that underpin the endemic ageism in labour market policies.

A 65-year-old in good health can expect to live to nearly 90. Health spans, a term used to describe the years one can live without requiring care, are getting longer. Today, more people stay healthier into their 60s, 70s, and 80s, and they can work for many more years than ever before.

Workers’ longevity is not a problem but an opportunity for employers and the workers themselves.

One myth that must be debunked is that older workers are more costly and do not add value. Part of this myth is the belief that older employees’ salaries and benefits exceed those of young employees. However, most older workers will be interested in working beyond retirement if their employer is prepared to introduce flexible working conditions even if their salary is lower than their last job.

During the COVID pandemic, for instance, many retired care professionals returned to work in hospitals and care homes, and words like experienced, wise, essential, and trusted were used to describe them. Older workers are crucial in creating environments with knowledge sharing and mentoring.

Another myth that discourages older workers from working beyond retirement age is that older workers struggle with technology and skills. Some marketing campaigns for tech pro­ducts reinforce this belief that many employers hold. The marketing industry often projects images of doddering old persons unable to work their phones and only interested in caring for their grandchildren.

Unfortunately, the human resources practices of many employers still encourage early retirement rather than invest in constantly upskilling their workforce. Businesses must stop focusing on what older workers do not know and instead consider what upskilling and training they can offer to maximise older workers’ desire to learn and contribute. Employers must be ‘age ready’, which means building infrastructure and systems to support and engage older workers.

At a time when stereotypes of older adults run rampant, a cultural change is needed to get the best out of a multi-generational workforce. Policymakers, employers, and older adults must debunk the ageist myths and turn ‘ageism into sageism’ by recognising, rewarding, and reaping the value that older workers can contribute.