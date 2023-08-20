The resignation of Norma Saliba as TVM’s head of news and her subsequent engagement as head of a new ‘Centre of the Maltese Language’ has raised eyebrows for many reasons.

Saliba, a former sports journalist who was also a spokeswoman for the Office of the President, replaced veteran Reno Bugeja at the helm of the state broadcaster’s newsroom. By July 2021, she was removed from the post of editor, amid claims of political bias.

In this regard, Saliba’s stewardship of the state’s news outlet made an ideal and easy tool for the government. The Robert Abela administration has become even more secretive, and an accommodating head of news would further the authorities’ vested interest in diluting, if not completely omitting, the darker realities around us; gatekeeping for the sake of entrenchment.

Much of civil society’s actions in the last few years have thus been relegated to the tail end of the evening news bulletin, while reports on TVM’s website and social media pages will reveal a trend of headlines written to mislead, not without the odd hint of malice or even racism.

Worrying statistics on poverty and the population’s mood are often ignored, even contradicted.

The opposition would bear the brunt of TVM’s reporting stance; in some cases, complaints to the Broadcasting Authority about impartiality and misreporting have been upheld.

On the other hand, minor government achievements that involve the odd photo-op are trumpeted to the four winds, as if there is a huge public demand for fanfare.

It must be demotivating for TVM’s reporters to work in a gigantic propaganda bandwagon that is practically one with ONE. In August 2021, four members of the TVM newsroom would tell Times of Malta that the “news bulletin has become a government noticeboard” and that any initiative for investigative journalism is “simply discouraged”.

This came at the back of a shocking decision by the broadcaster to shift all discussion programmes to a new channel. This has turned TVM into a station for (some would say mediocre) entertainment programmes such as Love Island, backed by their undisclosed State investment; it has also ensured low ratings for discussions, thus limiting the danger of televised dissent and reducing the importance of public debate.

Saliba has now been given a job as head of a newly formed ‘Centre of the Maltese Language’, an “administrative, organisational and operational organ of the National Council of the Maltese Language” created through a legal notice, the government’s favourite method of legislating quickly and stealthily.

The council said it had no knowledge of the new centre, which reveals how Culture Minister Owen Bonnici simply decided to create an entity so that Saliba could enjoy a government post salaried by taxpayers.

It’s also quite ironic to see Saliba being handed the reins, especially because the quality of the Maltese language used in TVM’s news reports leaves a lot to be desired. But that’s another story.

The impoverishment of TVM’s news value and its mistreatment of the Maltese language may be the highlights on Sali­ba’s CV, and she was duly rewarded with a pop-up job. Or perhaps it’s a question of loyalties and political favouritism, if not the need to keep a potential whistleblower quiet about goings-on at TVM.

What is sure, is that this appointment is not the first and will not be the last. What is sure is that nowadays it pays you more to be a loyal supporter of the Labour Party rather than having the right credentials for the right job. This recent saga isn’t down to the forgotten electoral promise of meritocracy, but to the normalised mediocracy of our times.