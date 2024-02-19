It took the three members sitting on the planning commission just minutes to defy the reasoning and fears expressed by many genuinely concerned about environmental degradation and bad planning.

The illegally-built structure on the St Julian’s promenade may be small in size, compared to other monstrous buildings illogically greenlighted. However, its sanctioning may well have big repercussions and a wide ripple effect.

The original application was to build a room housing an ATM and an adjacent ticket booth atop Neptune’s waterpolo and swimming club. A fast-track permit process for small structures – the development notification order (DNO) – was adopted.

The area of structures meant for the purpose listed in the application cannot exceed one square metre. Still, what the Planning Authority eventually approved was three times the permissible size.

A resident complained that to start with, the normal permitting process should have applied, not a DNO. The development and planning commissioner within the office of the ombudsman found that the planning regulator was wrong in endorsing the DNO and had “irregularly approved it”. He recommended the permit be revoked.

The PA did so, a year later – last October – and only after the ombudsman referred the matter to parliament.

Common sense finally prevailed, some would say. Not really. The developers had an ace up their sleeve and, in the end, they won and all the genuine complainants lost. But it is the environment and sound development and planning that are the biggest losers.

While the planning commissioner was handling the case, work on the structure picked up pace and, job done, started being used as a tourist ticketing booth.

An application to sanction the building was also filed. Residents and even the superintendence for cultural heritage objected. However, the case officer felt it could be considered favourably, given the “limited scale of the proposal and the surrounding commitments”, recommending a measly fine of €1,277.

Sadly, planning commission chairperson Stephania Baldacchino and members Mireille Fsadni and Lorinda Vella agreed with him. Like him, they seemed to be arguing that, once you cannot beat them, you might as well join them, which, in this case, meant blessing glaring irregularities.

One is definitely justified in drawing such a conclusion in view of the case officer’s “surrounding commitments” observation.

For quite a few sanctioning permits, covering windbreakers, retractable glass, an outdoor catering area, a retractable canopy and items related to the restaurant, have been issued for the site in question.

How the case officer and, more importantly, the planning commission members can ignore the many irregularities leading to their final sanctioning of the illegally built ATM/ticket booth is incomprehensible.

It justifiably raises suspicion of incompetence, at best, and State capture and/or corrupt practice at worst.

On paper, they can be held personally liable but that may be easier said than done in view of legal requirements that have to be met and sustained in a court of law.

Still, this decision, others before it and, no doubt, more that will follow, paint a clear picture of officials and ministerial appointees not only behaving badly but also possibly being responsible for what in legal jargon is known as culpa, deliberately persisting in error.

Those making such scandalous decisions ought to be named and shamed. And, when considering such cases that come before them, the courts ought to be crystal clear when interpreting the relevant laws and order all is restored to its original state.

That may contribute to making the planning regulator’s habit of ‘fix’ developers’ wrongs more difficult, hopefully even stopping it.