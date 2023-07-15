The Planning Authority recently approved the installation of a bronze sculpture by artist Austin Camilleri in an unspoilt Natura 2000 site in Xwejni, Gozo. The decision was taken in spite of the site’s ODZ designation and met the objections of NGOs.

The artistic merits of the sculpture are not under discussion, even though Wieħed – which follows on the footsteps of Camilleri’s three-legged Żieme – may come across as a sarcastic nod to the very authority which approved its installation.

In the circumstances, the installation of a bronze sculpture in a scenic spot cannot be compared to the howlers the Planning Authority (PA) is greenlighting across the islands, especially in Gozo, which is rapidly losing its character due to the onslaught of overdevelopment.

However, it should be pointed out that the PA’s role in this regard was to preserve this sensitive site, not encourage more activity around it.

While the conditions set out in the permit indicate that the site must be reinstated at the applicant’s expense, there is no guarantee these will be enforced.

The PA has frequently shown a reluctance to protect historical sites from the incompetence, speed and arrogance of many contractors, not only when it comes to approving decisions in sensitive areas but also in monitoring and enforcing works.

In a recent incident in Nigret, Żurrieq, the PA even went as far as saying that an archaeological survey was being carried out, despite the fact that the developer had removed all the soil from a field and moved in with heavy machinery, cordoning off the zone.

Therefore, doubts remain on whether this will be a ‘mere’ installation of a bronze sculpture or whether it will attract more and more visitors, necessitating further ‘upgrades’ to the site in the coming years.

This is the main concern voiced by Birdlife, which, along with other NGOs, is worried by the decision.

Public opinion is not entirely against the sculpture: some see value for tourism, others have spoken about it complementing the beauty of the scenario.

A part of the artistic community wondered aloud as to why the idea is being criticised, also citing aesthetics and the potential iconic standing this sculpture may achieve. That is understandable.

Both, however, have missed the intentions behind the Gozo ministry’s move. For one, the risk of commercialising the zone is much bigger.

It has to be said that, a few years ago, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri was responsible for illegal works carried out in another Natura 2000 site, Comino, perhaps the finest example of a relatively unspoilt scenario being gobbled up by commercial interests.

Secondly, the PA has created a potential precedent for other similar sculptures in other unspoilt areas.

Should this become a trend, it will further restrict the availability of open spaces simply by drawing more activity towards them and lead to the ruin of the sites in question.

Finally, why shouldn’t such forms of art be placed in urban open spaces, where they can be enjoyed around the year without disturbing unspoiled sites?

It would be a welcome addition to the core of many town and villages, which have sadly been packed with unnecessary and unsightly plaques and monuments (often celebrating politicians and the egos of mayors).

But that is possibly because there are no such spaces left in our towns and villages and that, too, is a responsibility shared by the PA and the ministry itself.