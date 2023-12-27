Almost two-thirds of the Maltese intend to back their party at the upcoming EP elections, according to a Eurobarometer survey published recently.

At 61%, the figure stands way higher than the EU average of 37%, partly due to an electoral system which has favoured the political duopoly for much of Malta’s history, and which has also had a profoundly divisive impact on much of society.

While the Eurobarometer confirms a third of the electorate’s apathy towards political parties in Malta, it is indeed worrying that voting for a party remains the key reason for the electorate to vote.

Other motivations lag behind in the Maltese population’s scale of priorities, among them ‘change’ (23%), express discontent (8%), avoid the success of other parties (13%), and political/social issues (12%). Not surprisingly, support for an individual candidate ranks at 51%.

Voter turnout for EP elections in Malta is lower than that for general elections, but considerably higher than it is in the EU.

However, the last general election saw a much larger number of abstentions and invalidated votes, and recent surveys confirm an increasing disenchantment towards both PL and PN.

There also seems to be very little understanding of how the EU institutions function, more so because there is little lobbying for Maltese bread-and-butter issues by our standing MEPs.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba did speak out against ‘cartels’ in Malta’s economy – he is not entirely wrong in his mission, although it comes a little too late, and secondary to the extensive lobbying on behalf of the hunting lobby.

The risk also exists that the far right in Malta will be strengthened in the EP elections, as has happened across the rest of Europe

Considering the rises in the price of food and basic necessities, the possibility of fuel subsidies having to come to an end, and a strain on the country’s infrastructure, a certain alienation from European politics is to be expected, although nobody can argue that Malta’s EU membership has not been extremely beneficial for the country and is without doubt the best decision the Maltese have taken in their recent history.

In the light of this, the main parties must do more to defuse anti-migrant sentiments and be more measured when talking about migration.

It is too early to see whether the new EU deal on migration will be a success or not – hopefully it will – but locally politicians must strike a careful balance when discussing migration – not by pandering to the far right but by offering solutions which respect the dignity and rights of migrants while at the same time addressing people’s concerns about this issue.

While political power remains exclusively vested in the hands of the two main parties, voter apathy will persist, and there is always the threat that this will transform itself into a lethal veer to the far right. That the two big monoliths are losing control over the loyalties of the Maltese is clear, as they continue to seek votes and support among 16- and 17-year-olds.

The only way to end the tribalistic political arena for good is through electoral reform that does away with nepotism, gives other parties a more reasonable chance of getting representation and curtails big business’ influence over our political process.

In June, however, neither can expect to fill the stands; many feel there’s nothing for them at the stadium, where the spectacle has been running for way too long.