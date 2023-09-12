Housing analysts fret about the risk of a housing bubble that has been inflated for the last decade. The National Statistics Office reports that, between 2011 and 2021, the country saw 7,345 dwellings per year. With almost 82,000 homes, or 27.5 per cent of housing stock, not occupied all year, is this a housing bubble?

This building frenzy is not a bubble, at least for the moment. It is about fundamentals. It is about supply and demand. Former prime minister Joseph Muscat engineered an economic model that promoted economic growth at all costs. The mass importation of third-country nationals was encouraged to support businesses that invested in low-cost business models rather than improved productivity. Tourism policymakers keep promoting Malta to low-spending tourists at the lower end of the market.

Other factors not engineered by local politicians include the low-interest rate scenario that persuaded many savers to withdraw money from their bank deposits that hardly paid any interest. They invested in buying a flat or even converting their terraced houses into three or more apartments.

The influx of foreign workers and the demand for private accommodation from budget-conscious tourists created the necessary demand that fuelled the exponential growth in supply. The government and the Planning Authority see nothing wrong with the flaws in the dynamics driving the demand and supply in the property market.

Housing affordability for first-time buyers, mainly young couples hoping to set up a family, worsened even when the economy grew substantially. While Muscat claims credit for “everyone one becoming somewhat richer”, the price for the fallacious strategy of overinvesting in property development still has to be paid by present and future generations.

Prime Minister Robert Abela resorts to doublespeak by pointing out that no country has tried to stop economic growth. The problem is that countries that stick to an economic growth model at all costs sooner or later must address the fallout from this misguided strategy.

The longer the economy remains dependent on the construction industry, low-cost labour, private and public consumption,and low-spending tourism, the more painful the adjustment process to put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory. Many small businesses dependent for survival on the ease of recruiting cheap labour will collapse when sanity is restored in our planning process.

Political talk about economic restructuring has been vague, superficial and lacking the tangible targets that need to be achieved to make the economy sustainable. The recent acknowledgement by the government that the way we earn our living needs to change was more a reaction to the growing anger and frustration of ordinary citizens than any conscious effort by policymakers to challenge the sustainability of the current economic model.

The Planning Authority is the institution that can be most effective in instilling some sense in the property development industry. Put simply, we will not need more property development in our urban and village cores and other development zones if we reduce our dependence on low-paid foreign workers and low-spending tourists.

We need to make housing more affordable for young people wanting to start a family, as this is crucially important to address our demographic challenges. The government has so far shown little appetite to curb the property development craze.

It is time for some hard talk to dispel the fallacy that growth at all costs is the way forward.