The flesh is certainly weak and, of course, he will never look his boss straight in the eyes and tell him: “No, prime minister, you are wrong.” In Justice Minister Jonathan Attard’s case, not even the spirit is willing.

The least one expects from the minister of justice is to assiduously promote a fair and accountable legal system that upholds the principles of democracy, protects individual rights and maintains the rule of law within the country.

Sadly, Attard is failing miserably in his duties and unashamedly puts the interests of his political master before the very legal system and rule of law he is bound to protect and uphold.

When a former Nationalist MP posted a comment on social media denying that the inquiring magistrate looking into Jean Paul Sofia’s death requested an extension, the minister lost no time to “unreservedly condemn the senseless attacks” on the attorney general.

He was not so forthcoming when the prime minister kept putting pressure on the same magistrate to conclude the inquiry.

The accommodating attorney general evidently needed and deserved his support. Not so the judiciary.

Unless some new procedure has been introduced, which only the minister and the attorney general know about, the law nowhere obliges an inquiring magistrate to formally request an extension.

By law, a magistrate “shall draw up a report stating the reason for the delay” and then forward it to the attorney general. That clearly implies it is the magistrate, not the attorney general – much less the prime minister – to determine the time required to complete the procès-verbal.

If, just for the sake of argument, this provision is open to interpretation, the principle of separation of powers is not. It is clear and has always been.

The prime minister and, of course, his justice minister and, indeed, the government, had to be lectured by the Law Students’ Association about this fundamental tenet.

As it turned out, the law students were far more circumspect than Attard and the prime minister. It has now emerged that, as far back as late February, they wrote to the commissioner for standards in public life to look into comments made by Abela.

The law students fear the comments “prejudice the independence of the judiciary by publicly placing undue pressure on the judiciary to decide in a certain manner.

“It is a general principle of the rule of law that the executive and the judiciary should be completely independent of one another.”

Though choosing their words carefully, in a statement issued after the prime minister revealed their complaint to the standards commissioner, the students made it amply clear that such behaviour can be dangerous.

Expressing “great concern”, the Law Students’ Association said: “Political convenience is no excuse to scapegoat and place undue pressure on the judiciary; the tenet of the separation of powers is greater than quick and cheap attempts to sway public attention.”

That message is directed at the prime minister as it is at the justice minister. Indeed, the responsibility to ensure the justice system works as it should and to propose laws and/or amendments where necessary, falls squarely on Attard.

His inertia, impotence and subordination, even in the face of what is blatantly obscene behaviour and utterly unacceptable in what should be a healthy democracy, is only allowing Abela to up the ante in this matter.

Can there be a harsher indictment of the minister who is meant to be responsible for justice?