Finding all doors closed and increasing the pain as a result of unanswered questions is an experience many family members endure after the death of a loved in tragic circumstances.

Though they long and have a right for compassion, this is often lacking throughout the initial stage of police investigations and until the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry, at times even beyond.

This is probably the result of legal requirements and the very heavy workload faced by both magistrates and police investigators.

Magisterial inquiries are, by law, confidential and any documents forming part of an inquiry’s proceedings can only be viewed at the discretion of the attorney general. Some magistrates and police officers take it upon themselves to keep the next of kin updated as to how the inquiry is progressing. This is the correct way forward and the law should be amended to make this a practice not a concession.

The pain can only get that much worse when a family being denied the information it yearns for feels it is being discriminated against when it hears of findings being communicated in some other similar case.

The recent case of Mario Rizzo Naudi’s ‘mysterious’ death brings the matter to the fore yet again. It also exposes a certain degree of unfairness, for lack of a better word.

He died four months ago after falling off his hospital bed, where he was recovering after another fall at home. Given the circumstances, a magisterial inquiry was opened. When the former Nationalist Party electoral candidate’s widow learned from her lawyer that the inquiry had been completed, she asked for a copy of the conclusion, but she said the magistrate turned down the request.

Compassion for the bereaved should be prevalent both during the magisterial inquiry and police investigations

She also appealed to the attorney general to obtain a copy of the main findings and, after hearing nothing, she resorted to both the president and the prime minister.

She then turned to her last option and, after going to the media, the widow received an email from the attorney general’s office saying her request was approved. She has been given the conclusions but insists she would like to have a copy of the whole report.

At the risk of sounding narcissistic, this can be interpreted as a clear sign of the power of the press and why it is in the interest of both the public and the business community to keep supporting the independent media.

This episode manifestly underscores the urgent need to have clear guidelines and legal provisions on the information the next of kin have a right to access during a magisterial inquiry. Such appeals for information by grieving family members and resorting to the help of the media when unsuccessful are likely to increase.

In reaction to the public comments about the Rizzo Naudi death, the justice ministry said it is analysing the existing legislative framework regulating magisterial inquiries to propose and introduce new rights for victims. There is certainly no time to lose.

The prime minister has already declared that, among the ways being considered to improve the system of magisterial inquiries, is empowering the victims or their relatives to participate or be kept informed of the proceedings as well as the appointment of magistrates focusing specifically on inquiries.

That is certainly moving in the right direction. Still, even before such legal changes are approved by parliament and become enforceable, compassion for the bereaved should be prevalent both during the magisterial inquiry and police investigations.

Grieving families should not have their suffering prolonged unnecessarily.