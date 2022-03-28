Labour has swept to its third, and expected, landslide electoral victory in under a decade. Robert Abela has been given his first popular mandate as prime minister.

On many counts, the Labour Party does not deserve to govern again but the people have spoken. The hard work, for both parties, starts now.

The Nationalist Party must regroup and ensure it operates as an effective opposition, aggressive in its role of holding the government to the highest standards of behaviour and competence. The fact the PN lost even more ground with the electorate, notwithstanding the string of scandals and allegations of corruption afflicting Labour, is very telling. But that is an editorial for another day.

Labour has the bigger responsibility of giving the country and its people what they really need and not just what they think they need. This task assumes gargantuan proportions considering the unfolding domestic and international developments. It is so onerous a task that the government would do well to work with the opposition on certain matters, with the two parties seeking the road of constructive compromise rather than destructive tribalism.

For example, they need to pull the same rope to get Malta off the FATF’s grey list as soon as possible, using all their joint resources and contacts in an effort to restore the country’s reputation.

This tiny island had been able to make a name for itself as a robust financial services centre precisely because the two political forces had put their heads together in shared purpose.

The ever growing European pressure to do away with the golden passports programme and the international effort to introduce a new minimum corporate tax rate are other thorny issues that preferably need to be addressed by both parties working in consensus mode. Reaching agreement on candidates to fill sensitive posts, such as the president, the ombudsman and the commissioner for standards in public life, would transmit the right signal.

A lot will depend on Abela. The PN must be willing to extend the hand of friendship even while dealing with its persisting internal problems.

Abela wanted his strong mandate to take the country forward. Now he has it. But his mandate should now empower him to take mature decisions, which have long been postponed.

That includes an effort to stop the rampant nepotism, allowing justice to take its course with people close to the party, and becoming more transparent and forthcoming with the media.

He has to use that mandate to drive changes in favour of the environment and to try to improve the quality of life of thousands who no longer tolerate the ravages of rampant construction.

It also includes reaching across party lines when necessary. Abela should now be able to shed some of his customary defensiveness and petty one upmanship.

There is no time to lose. The consequences of the war in Ukraine, the continuing fallout from the pandemic and the pressures of climate change will all have major economic, social and political repercussions on the world, on Europe and on this country.

He also enjoys the degree of trust that he pledged would make him humbler. It was encouraging to hear him say yesterday that he will not tolerate arrogance, something which partially led to the former PN government’s downfall.

Humble leaders know when they are wrong, when it is time to genuinely apologise for mistakes and when to seek help. Real humility allows leaders to be open to diverse ideas and pick the best of them in the country’s – not the party’s – interest. Humility is an essential ingredient of statesmanship.

Circumstances now demand that Abela acts less like a party leader and more like a statesman.