More young people are disenchanted with politics. Surveys show that an increasing number of youngsters are not interested in participating in the political system.

Many have lost faith in traditional parties and their ability to make a difference.

Still, the government sticks to its mantra to make Malta “the best in Europe” or its rehashed version “the first in Europe”.

Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici and Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli launched the legislative process to enable local councillors as young as 16 or 17 to become mayors and deputy mayors.

This measure is unlikely to make our younger people keen to rush for membership in our political parties with a burning desire to become more politically active.

Young people can identify a gimmick from a mile away. They are smart enough not to trust politicians’ rhetoric that promises a lot and delivers very little.

Rather than aiming to be the first in Europe to empower teenagers to lead local councils, the government should restore some of the powers that local councils need to make the lives of the residents they represent less daunting.

Mayors of whatever age can make little difference to their communities if they are deprived of the powers to provide other public services that the community needs, to make garbage collection efficient and effective, and to repair the streets in their locality as and when necessary, among others.

The government is using ageist tactics by implying that young teenagers can run a local council better than older adults.

What is needed is an intergenerational mindset where local politicians work in unison to make their locality more resident-friendly. Of course, people should have the right to decide who they want to represent them in local government. In most cases, their judgement will be based on their evaluation of the candidates’ maturity and experience to make decisions affecting residents’ lives.

Our main political parties must be worried that more people are losing faith in traditional politics, with younger citizens being the most sceptical of all age groups.

Rather than resort to gimmicks, they must engage in a soul-searching exercise that should reveal the causes behind the disengagement of young people from traditional politics.

The string of scandals and rackets characterising this administration will certainly not go down well with idealistic young people who want our politicians to do what is right for their country. Minister Bonnici claimed he wanted “to change the narrative” when he started his political journey at 20. Yet, what young people see today is endemic clientelism, political patronage, nepotism, corruption, and cronyism.

The amendment to allow young teenagers to become mayors may be “historic”, but it is unlikely to “strengthen the role of our youths in society”, as claimed by Bonnici.

What young people want from our political leaders is a fairer society where access to a powerful politician is not a key to undeserved privileges like obtaining a driving licence when one is not competent enough to drive.

They also want an educational system that prepares them for the modern workplace where they can start a career they desire.

They want a society where every citizen is valued regardless of age or political beliefs. Yes, we need more young people engaged in politics and to speak about politics, but giving them the chance to become mayors at 16 is not the way to do it.