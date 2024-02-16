A driver was recently seriously injured when his car crashed into a barrier after he tried to avoid loose metal that fell from a truck in front of him. Sadly, avoidable accidents like this are common. Law-abiding road users feel frustrated by the relentless cowboy attitudes on our streets, coupled with the authorities’ lack of enforcement.

As vehicles on our roads keep increasing, road users often have to deal with the stress of commuting in congested traffic. It is clear to all that road rage is getting worse.

At the same time, they have to be defensive to manage the unnecessary risks crea­ted by irresponsible drivers. Most traffic accidents are caused by human error or negligence due to widespread non-compliance with traffic laws.

The risky behaviour associated with road traffic accidents evolves as society changes.

When lack of enforcement becomes endemic as it presently is, the safety of our roads deteriorates, often leading to fatalities or life-changing events.

When traffic regulations are not implemented meticulously, they are unlikely to change the impact on road traffic accidents or the behaviour of drivers and road users.

The main behaviours most likely to result in traffic accidents include speeding, failure to use indicators, poor knowledge of the highway code, using mobile phones while driving or crossing the road, and careless parking.

The latest review of traffic irregularities fines were a move in the right direction but we could be fooled into believing that our roads are safer. People keep driving negligently because they know there is a good chance they will get away with it.

Our traffic regulations must be updated constantly and based on the best practices.

Traffic regulations must embed directives to prevent, enforce, and correct individual driver behaviour.

High visibility enforcement lowers the rate of speeding, illegal parking, distracted driving, and other road users’ behavioural risks. The presence of LESA officers stationed during rush hour does provide some peace of mind.

Strict enforcement of traffic safety laws works. Education campaigns are always needed but it’s becoming clearer that fines are the only way to instil some form of discipline on Malta’s roads.

Primary enforcement (when drivers can be stopped and sanctioned for blatantly violating traffic regulations) must be more frequent to make law enforcement effective.

Better and more extensive use of CCTV technology can also help to make enforcement more visible and productive.

Speeding remains a significant cause of escalating risks for road users. For instance, despite installing speed cameras, the Coast Road is still being used as a racing track for motorcycle and car petrolheads on most weekends.

CCTV needs to be installed to discourage speeding and identify dangerous practices like overloaded commercial vehicles or vehicles with loose cargo that is not secured well.

This is not a suggestion to turn the country into a police state, but we have no choice but to drum it into drivers’ heads that their antics are being watched.

Traffic management in town centres must also be upgraded. Admittedly, trying to deliver goods to shops in city centres or parking a car for an important errand has become increasingly difficult because of the number of vehicles on our roads.

But this problem cannot be addressed by closing both eyes to dangerous parking that poses an unacceptable risk to road users. The enforcement authorities must consider new regulations, including paid parking in city centres and defined times when commercial vehicles can deliver goods to shops.

Policymakers must pass from legislation to enforcement. With the sheer number of new cars added to our roads daily, the situation is urgent.