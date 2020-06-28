Konrad Mizzi’s declaration that he will remain in parliament irrespective of the prime minister’s clear decision that he is no longer welcome in his party is typical of the former minister, who has made it a habit of digging his head in the sand. It is a vestige of Mizzi’s complete disregard to accusations of wrongdoing.

He has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons for more than four years now. Whatever he did, the veil of impropriety followed close behind. His secret offshore actions cost him a deputy leadership post and last November, his ministerial role. Last Tuesday, his association with Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black and the Montenegro deal cost him his place in the Labour Party.

And yet, despite the continued barrage of allegations, Mizzi has steadfastly refused to acknowledge that his actions have brought shame on his party, constituents and nation. In November, as Malta’s political foundations trembled, Mizzi told journalists that he “stood tall” and had nothing to apologise for. Twenty-four hours later, he had resigned.

Last week, the hammer came down even more quickly. Mizzi told voters that

he would not be tendering his resignation as a Labour MP, despite the prime

minister’s request, because he had done nothing wrong.

Within hours, 71 out of 73 top Labour Party members had voted to expel him.

Despite that plebiscite, Mizzi refuses to go quietly. Yesterday, he announced

that he would be retaining his seat in parliament and that his loyalty to the

Labour Party was unwavering.

It is another defiant note by a politician who seems determined to turn

brazenness into an art form.

Mizzi is out to shore up his own support and may be banking on being allowed to run in the next general election – or to re-enter the Labour fold once Abela eventually bows out.

He will also be aware that if he hangs on to his parliamentary seat until the next general election, he will be eligible for an MP’s pension.

More than anything else, however, Mizzi’s profession of loyalty to Labour is a challenge to the party he claims to love.

Mizzi could have kept his head down and voted along Labour Party lines as an

independent MP without making a song and dance about it. His choice to make

that pledge public is a surefire sign that he has no intention of making Abela’s

life easy for him.

In digging his heels, Mizzi is trying to paint himself as “more Labour” than Abela, the man who ultimately expelled him, thus potentially harming the prime minister’s own standing within the party core.

Abela may have won the respect of many moderates by expelling Mizzi and putting some distance between himself and Keith Schembri, but those two men

and their one-time leader, Joseph Muscat, continue to be wildly popular within

many of the party circles.

Abela must now double down on his efforts to mop up the stains of corruption

that have run so deep into Labour's fabric. In doing so, he will inevitably

crack the facade of Labour Party unity which Muscat had so carefully cultivated over several years. But doing nothing, and allowing the impunity to fester further, will only worsen the blow when it inevitably comes.

Beyond pure politics, Mizzi’s fate ultimately lies with the police. As much as

he continues proclaiming his innocence, there is more than enough evidence

lying under the police’s noses to start investigating his misdemeanours.

We trust the new police chief Angelo Gafà and the new head of economic

crimes (who have given ample indication they are no yes men or women) to

do what their predecessors failed to do and investigate one of Malta’s most notorious politicians.