Old buildings and neighbourhoods are important ingredients in the special identity and character of a town or city. Many are those who like to be immersed in links to the past that can provided by structures that also serve the needs of modern living.

The transformation of the old Farsons brewery into an office and business hub is a model of the way such industrial properties can be revitalised by following contemporary standards for rehabilitation. The inauguration of the Trident Park and the Brewhouse complex sees to it that these historically important industrial buildings are not lost to the future.

It is ironic to think that the Planning Authority had initially given the thumbs down to the project in 2017. But then again, the authority has a history of getting its priorities upside down.

Luckily, that decision was revised and the regeneration of the brewery has been successful because the developers ensured best practices underpinned every stage of this ambitious project. Farsons’ long tradition of excellence appears to have been transferred to this project – the company sought advice from qualified local and international professionals, including architects, architectural historians, and planners, who are skilled in preserving, restoring and rehabilitating old buildings and neighbourhoods.

Leading architect Richard England described the low-lying Trident Park building and regenerated 1950s brewery – an iconic example of an early reinforced concrete industrial structure – as powerful antidotes to Malta’s current trend towards high-rise structures.

It is refreshing to witness this showpiece of property development in the context of so many savage and mediocre projects that have caused so much urban degradation. In the last few weeks, many have applauded the new project, including the thousands of motorists who drive past it daily. In the brewery project it was ensured that every reasonable effort was made to provide a compatible use for the modernised building without making major external alterations to the structure or the environment. The rehabilitation work on Trident Park did not destroy its character. New architectural features were kept to a minimum. The project was designed to meet strict environmental codes and boasts a climate control system that utilises sustainable technology.

The architectural design maximised natural light while showcasing the site’s industrial heritage. The site was developed with full respect to the history of the original building and the neighbourhood. The stylistic features and examples of skilled craftsmanship which characterised the older structure have been preserved and treated with sensitivity.

Over the past three decades, the Mrieħel industrial estate has been transforming itself from a cluster of factories into a business centre that houses the offices of banks, professional service providers and other businesses involved in wholesale and retail trade activities.

The Farsons complex is dwarfed in dimensions by the nearby Quad, a newly built cluster of modern high-rise buildings housing offices and commercial spaces, which is impressive in its own right. Yet, Trident Park can still lay claim to landmark status at the Mrieħel Central Business District because it has so excellently blended old with new.

Renowned architect Ian Ritchie, who, in collaboration with Alex Torpiano, spearheaded this ambitious project, says Trident Park “celebrates not only the history of the site but also the journey of reimaging and reinventing the space”. Farsons Group chairperson Louis A. Farrugia described the project as “a masterpiece of form, light, shade, sustainability and environmental engineering”. The self-praise is warranted.

May this innovative, high-standard project serve as a blueprint for the way industrial buildings can be renovated and repurposed.