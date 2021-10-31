Hundreds of hateful and inane comments denounced the laudable initiative of a Gozitan church to host a portrait of Malta’s first-known racial murder victim. They also confirmed we have an ingrained systemic racism problem which will not go away by simply looking the other way.

Ivorian Lassana Cisse was gunned down as he was walking home in April 2019. Two soldiers stand charged with his murder along with the attempted murder of another migrant in a hit-and-run attack. Lamin Jaiteh from Gambia was cruelly abandoned in a road after a construction incident last month. It is legitimate to ask whether this would had happened had he not been black.

These shocking episodes did little to slow down the wave of xenophobia and racism.

And this is why the St George’s parish initiative - which falls squarely in line with Pope Francis’s mission - is important. It simply reflected in a contemporary way the Church’s anti-racism message by portraying a woman looking at her mobile phone, alongside the image of Lassana.

The image is clever because it also frames our obsession with mobile devices, which often amplifies the cacophony of noise that drowns out any semblance of discourse which espouses solidarity.

There are some brutal facts we need to acknowledge about our country. Even a cursory glance at social media and news message boards shows we have an inherent problem with racism.

Many treat black people as inferior beings who should not be in our country in the first place.

We tolerate them at best, and we think they should be thankful for doing the jobs none of us want. We go overboard to marginalise them and connect them with crime or joblessness even if they form part of our society and contribute to our economy.

That does not make each one of us racist. But we need to understand why many of us have an antagonistic approach towards black people.

The vast majority will not experience this discrimination, because most are white. Many remain blissfully unaware how their ‘whiteness’ not only protects them within a racist system but also benefits them. To a certain degree then, their oblivion may be understandable: their ignorance is bliss. This doesn’t mean they do not care. But it suggests they do not understand.

Lassana is not the first person to be murdered in Malta, sadly he will not be the last. But the circumstances around his murder must not be minimised or forgotten. This was not a random killing. Lassana was targeted and killed because he was black.

To dismiss this crime as just another murder (as most of the portrait critics claimed) reflects the country’s underlying racism. Punishing those responsible for this crime is not enough. Systemic racism extends beyond individual hateful acts.

To be non-racist suggests a concern with racism, but it does not convey enough to actively do anything about it. To be anti-racist means to take action and speak out as many do abroad.

The problem will take years to resolve and each one of us has a role to stem it

This requires a shift, first in recognising systemic racism and how it operates, and also in ethical thinking that demands the necessary changes to stop systemic racism wherever it festers.

Institutional racism is deeply entrenched in Malta and it will take more than performative politics to change it. Justice for Lassana comes in the transformation of the ideologies, beliefs and practices that perpetuate inequality and violence, and generate an environment that allows such brutality to exist.

The problem will take years to resolve and each one of us has a role to stem it, from our educational institutions to politicians to the media.

The recently launched National Action Plan Against Racism is an acknowledgment that the problem exists. We can only hope it has enough teeth to tackle a dangerous virus.