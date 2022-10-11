The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) does not usually capture the attention that other world fora do. Despite this, it remains the main policymaking organ of the UN and it applies the principle of sovereign equality whereby every member has an equal vote. Moreover, any topic covered by the UN Charter can be discussed within this forum.

It also ensures that the UN can run its day-to-day operations through the election of important officials, such as the secretary-general and the non-permanent members of the Security Council, of which Malta will be a member between 2023 and 2024.

To the public and the political observer, this is secondary to its most useful function, for the UNGA also acts as a good barometer of world politics. Representatives from 193 countries can use this platform to air their concerns and their views. Their votes give an indication of their political direction and their policy priorities. These representatives are brought together under one roof, often allowing countries with no formal relations to engage in informal conversations on the fringes. The importance of such networking should not be underestimated. However, in terms of it being the barometer of world politics, the forecast does not bode well.

UN representatives hailed the return to some sort of normality following COVID as a good sign, since face-to-face diplomacy remains fundamental and irreplaceable. However, there seems to be very little else to be optimistic about.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres did not mince his words: “Our world is in big trouble. Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider. Challenges are spreading farther.” He identifies the global food crisis that will engulf the world due to the worldwide fertiliser market crunch. Guterres says there is enough food but distribution remains problematic. The instability in the fertiliser market may also jeopardise the food supply.

The unavailability of fertilisers will lead to fewer crops and fewer crops will lead to higher prices. This, however, is not the result of sanctions since Russian fertilisers and their components are not subject to sanctions. Moreover, the increase in energy prices continues to add pressure to an already challenging situation.

All of this is creating a cost-of-living crisis. Inequalities will increase, leading to more significant hardships for the most vulnerable. Trust in government institutions and international organisations will decline, possibly pushing yet another wave of political instability and the rise of fringe movements.

Guterres rightly argues that we have a duty to act since “we are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction”. However, he also admits that the “international community is not ready or willing to tackle the big dramatic challenges of our age”.

Despite the prescience of his remarks, it is evident that the UN cannot offer any solution nor even broker one.

Russia’s sheer disregard for international law and the cynical use of the veto at the Security Council will continue to hinder developments in Ukraine. The consequences will be the continued erosion of popular trust in international cooperation, diplomacy and institutions.

This year, 157 heads of government or their representatives used the platform of the UN General Assembly to speak on possible solutions. There were no solutions. Instead, we saw the extent of global dysfunction: a polarised international community, mammoth economic and environmental challenges and an unwillingness to enter into dialogue. These have triumphed over any goodwill.

Though the UN General Assembly gave us a résumé of where the world stands, emerging news is not reassuring. The entrenched positions of individual countries and the weakness of international organisations will ensure that the global winter of discontent will possibly extend into the spring and summer.