In a rapidly changing world, it has become crucial for younger generations to be active participants in the running of organisations and community programmes, and for these to be opened up more equitably to include young people of all cultural backgrounds, genders, ethnicities and faiths.

Highlighting the importance of having communal spaces that encourage youth competence and confidence-building, organisations such as JA Malta, NSTF Mini European Assembly, as well as Spark 15 – an organisation set up by refugees for refugees and migrants – provide much-needed opportunities for young people to develop competences that go beyond what they learn in a classroom.

Often stifled by heavy curricula and examination pressures, secondary and post-secondary education systems don’t allow much integrated opportunity to explore areas of civic participation through a learning-by-doing approach. The value of learning by doing is that you get to process your mistakes and their consequences in true-to-life situations, which can be a powerful way of learning.

Youth involvement in educational simulation programmes such as NSTF Mini European Assembly fosters skills development and leadership qualities among young individuals. This includes communication, teamwork, problem-solving and organisational skills.

Likewise, encouraging youth to take part in business start-up programmes, such as JA Malta, places young people at the forefront of innovation and brings fresh perspectives to societal challenges, such as the need for a more sustainable future.

These organisations offer a good step towards engaging more youth in civic participation, especially through their focus on intergenerational mentorship. But that mentorship needs to be offered more equitably, across all youth groups in society.

Participants in the storytelling and circular economy project ‘Where To? Stories of Migration and Belonging’ run by Lignin Stories and Spark 15.

For example, the storytelling and circular economy project – ‘Where To? Stories of Migration and Belonging’ – run by Lignin Stories and Spark 15, brings together local and migrant youth to work on a community embellishment project in Valletta. The focus is on capacity-building the organisations’ potential to make a change and also to take what would be considered ‘trash’ in the community and, through reusing and recycling, to turn it into something useful for the people who live and work there.

By educating young people about civic processes and encouraging their participation, these organisations contribute to the development of informed and active citizens who can influence policy decisions. The process not only shapes the future leaders of society but also contributes significantly to the establishment of a more inclusive, progressive and sustainable community over time.

Ruby Peresso is a sixth form student at St Aloysius’ College. The workshop on the storytelling and circular economy project run by the migrant organisation Spark 15 was one of several projects and students organisations that she joined as part of the sixth form’s extracurricular programme.