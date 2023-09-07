In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements, the conventional paradigms of education are evolving. Education 4.0 – also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Education – represents a transformative approach to learning that addresses the contemporary needs of the digital age.

For a nation like Malta, it is imperative to understand the concept of Education 4.0, its significance and the urgent need to align the current educational framework accordingly.

Let’s face it, the current system does not meet the 21st-century standards.

Education 4.0 is more than just a buzzword. This new era is based on the use of technology, personalised learning experiences and a focus on developing 21st-century skills essential for success in the modern workforce. It symbolises a shift in education that incorporates developing skills like time management, problem-solving, collaboration, critical thinking and adaptability.

A cornerstone of Education 4.0 is its project-driven approach where learning becomes an engaging experience. Theory takes a backseat as the focus shifts towards cultivating critical skills. This crucial shift in education philosophy involves the incorporation of real-life experiences within the classroom. By bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, students gain a deeper understanding of concepts and their real-world implications.

Another vital aspect of Education 4.0 is to foster independent thinking and analytical skills. It is about time we question whether our goal is to cultivate a generation capable of merely absorbing information for temporary recitation – only to let that knowledge slip away afterwards – or if we strive to nurture individuals who possess the ability to seek out information and harness it to their advantage.

With each day that goes by, we are missing an opportunity to provide our youth with the foundation they truly need. Truthfully, the problem is clearer than ever.

Organisations like the OECD, the World Economic Forum and UNICEF have all addressed the issue at hand.

According to UNICEF, for instance, the scope of skills required for success in the modern workforce and life itself is broader than ever before. Shockingly, less than half of young individuals worldwide are projected to possess this full skill set. The World Economic Forum adds to this narrative, revealing that 65 per cent of children entering primary school today will find themselves in roles that are yet to be created. This statistic underscores the evolving nature of work and the undeniable need for education to act as its compass.

Additionally, latest research from the World Economic Forum estimates that, by 2025, machines will be performing more current work tasks than humans; however, a new set of jobs is expected to emerge where human skills and EQ will be high in demand.

The emergence of Education 4.0 thus underscores the necessity to bridge the gap between traditional education and the rapidly evolving demands of the job market. The skills that were once considered sufficient are no longer adequate to thrive in the modern workplace. Fortunately, Education 4.0 cultivates an entrepreneurial mindset, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and adaptability to any unforeseeable changes.

As more updated knowledge today is available to students via outside resources than in class, we should be asking whether the education system in Malta is relevant to the current era.

As Alexiei Dingli mentions in his eye-opening article ‘Why not ditch the SEC exams?’, the current education system in Malta is outdated and doesn’t expose the youth to the necessary skills they need to become well-rounded individuals while teachers, on the other hand, are confined by a stringent curriculum. Dingli addresses the elephant in the room and urges throughout his article to update and upgrade the Maltese education system.

What is urgently needed is significant investment in an innovative and future-proof educational system. This strategic approach is long overdue; the national curricula should be updated to reflect Education 4.0 skills to shift from a supply-led to a demand-led education and from a knowledge-based system to a competency-based one.

The statistics presented and real-life examples speak for themselves. It is thus needless to say that Education 4.0 represents a paradigm shift that Malta simply cannot afford to overlook.

For 35 years, JA Malta has been actively cultivating a culture of adaptability and resilience among young individuals. Our programmes are designed to empower students with the ability to approach challenges with a critical mindset, effectively utilise the knowledge they’ve gained and engage in a learning journey customised to their unique talents and abilities. Within these programmes, students develop collaboration skills as they work in teams and continually push their own boundaries across various aspects.

While numerous educational organisations fall short in providing our students with what they truly need, we unapologetically strive to bridge that gap. The positive impact we are leaving behind stands as a testament to our commitment. Yet, we’re fully aware that the journey ahead demands the collective efforts of more individuals and organisations willing to walk this path alongside us.

Matthew Caruana

Matthew Caruana is CEO of JA Malta Foundation.