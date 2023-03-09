Malta needs a national agenda for education that rises above any government or minister of the day and provides a systematic approach that leads students to acquire the necessary skills to overcome the challenges of life, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Colin Calleja, said on Thursday.

He was speaking during a conference organised by the Malta Chamber of Commerce in which speakers discussed whether the education system is successfully equipping young people with the necessary skills to overcome challenges in their professional life.

Calleja said that while Malta had spent significant funds and made some improvement in the education sector, a significant number of Maltese students were still lagging their European counterparts.

“Around 35 per cent of 15-year-olds were underachieving in reading, maths and science, one-third of the country’s workforce had, at best, a secondary level of education and almost 50 per cent of students did not have more than the minimum six o’levels,” he said.

To address this, Calleja said that the education community must have a better understanding of the knowledge base, skills and attitudes that students must build up in order to be prepared for the changing world of tomorrow.

“We have to understand that our children are living in increasingly uncertain and volatile times and we need to learn how to equip them to face their challenges,” he said.

We cannot keep wasting time with the fads each minister wants to leave as their personal mark - Dean of the Faculty of Education

“To address this complexity, we need to invest in educators and truly value their work.”

With plans to have a teaching warrant obtained after the completion of a master’s degree scrapped and with supply teachers, who did not have pedagogical training, being brought in to fill the gaps, Calleja said that a more systematic approach to education must be found.

“We need a national agenda for education that goes above and beyond the minister or the government of the day,” he said.

“We cannot keep wasting time with the fads each minister wants to leave as their personal mark.”

Countries like Finland and Estonia, he said, had successfully developed an education agenda over the years that ensured continuity and progression.

Calleja also added that schools and curriculums needed to be more proactive about equity and diversity to ensure that students of different economic and cultural backgrounds had the same opportunities to develop the skills that allowed them to contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Data suggests employers prioritising hard skills over soft skills

Speaking at the conference, consultant Fabienne Ruggier presented a survey which showed that despite all trends pointing in the opposite direction, employers seem to be prioritising hard skills rather than soft skills in their recruitment.

Ruggier said that she had run a small survey analysing online job adverts which found that employers were still overwhelmingly seeking candidates with hard technical skills rather than the ‘soft’ interpersonal and professional skills that could be applied to different professions.

Ruggier analysed some 14,000 job postings in which 44,000 skills were captured and clustered into groups, averaging some three skills per job.

Roughly 81.4 per cent of those were hard skills, such as STEM, marketing and compliance, while 18.6 per cent were soft skills.

The most desirable soft skills employers are looking for were communication, building interpersonal relationships, analytical skills, critical thinking and organisational skills.

“As an employer myself, these priorities should be in reverse,” Ruggier said.

“The distinction between a star employee and an average one is in their soft skills.”

Following these kinds of data trends, she said, is important for the community to understand how to asses, teach and practice soft skills in order for students to face the business world without cold feet.