The impact of education on beneficiary employees, employers and society was the focus of a dissertation by Margaret Axisa, who has just completed her executive master of business administration course at the University of Malta.

The research used IPS-funded scholarships for civil service employees for its case study. The civil service offers scholarships schemes to public sector workers with the aim of helping them to further their formal education, enhance their human capital and to improve the efficiency of the public sector.

In order to investigate the effectiveness of IPS (Institute of Public Services) scholarships, the study adopted the human capital theory, which has been widely used by researchers to link the increasing importance of skills and knowledge in post-industrialised economies with socio-economic outcomes.

On the basis of information collected from a survey distributed to IPS scholarship beneficiaries, this study demonstrates that further education results in significant benefits for employees in the form of increased income, better employment opportunities and job satisfaction; for employers who benefit from increased skills, innovation and productivity; and for society which benefits through the strengthening of democratic values and ethnic tolerance as well as from the increase in environmental and health awareness.

In view of the demonstrated benefits of education for the Maltese economy and society, these findings should permit policymakers and firm managements to adopt better-informed strategies in order to use education as an economic and social tool.

The research work was fully funded by the Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme. Axisa would like to thank the Scholarship Unit within the Ministry for Education and Employment for their help and meticulous work.