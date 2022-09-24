The Malta Institute of Accountants has launched the second edition of the #AccountsForYou Awareness Campaign, as it seeks to encourage young students to discover more about career opportunities within the profession.

It will also address the need for wider financial literacy starting at a young age.

The campaign was launched by MIA President David Delicata and CEO Maria Cauchi Delia in the presence of Education Minister Clifton Grima.

Delicata noted that despite economic turbulence, the Maltese economy has continued to grow and attract higher-quality jobs particularly in the services-based industry.

While hundreds of students yearly qualify to act as accountants through University of Malta and the MIA-ACCA Joint Scheme, demand continues to outstrip supply.

“Accountancy... is a profession which has demonstrated resilience throughout times, and offers professionals engaged in it the opportunity to make a difference, for accountants play a key role in every organisation, irrespective of its industry or size. Our aim is to encourage young people to be aware of these opportunities,” Delicata said.

Cauchi Delia said the #AccountsForYou campaign will be targeted towards students in Year 8 and Year 11 in state, church, and independent schools as well as post-secondary institutions. It will feature live sessions in schools, supported through a digital campaign on social media platforms.

The first edition of the campaign reached more than 1,000 children from 40 schools, Cauchi Delia said.

Minister Grima said that students needed guidance when making decisions that would impact their future.

“For this reason, we should promote subjects that help them achieve these goals, including those related to accountancy, so that the market requirements are met,” he said.