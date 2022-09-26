Over the last two decades, Europe had to deal with formidable crises which have shaped its social and political outlook. Today, Europe’s challenges are even more daunting: the rise of nationalism, irregular immigration, declining global relevance, terrorism, an increasingly dysfunctional EU leadership, stagflation and security threats on the continent’s Eastern borders.

Still, an ongoing education crisis does not receive much attention from political leaders and the media that focus on political and economic issues pushing education to the back burner.

As most European countries are struggling to tame inflation and keep their fiscal management under control, there is a risk that any cuts in education spending are considered a bad strategy. However, the European educational crisis is not just about how much money is spent but how it is spent.

European societies are changing, becoming more diverse, mobile and digital. The EU is basing its hopes for a renaissance of European economies on digital transformation and the Green Deal. Beyond the political rhetoric, the reality on the ground is depressing.

A staggering 43 per cent of people between 16 and 74 in the EU lack basic digital skills, and 17 per cent have no digital skills at all. It is estimated that nine out of 10 jobs in the immediate and near future will require some form of digital skills.

Malta has a grave challenge as the attainment levels of Maltese students remain lower than that of most other member states. This does not augur well for the digital transformation the EU urges its members to work for.

New social divides are being created in most European countries as inclusiveness in education remains a concept rather than a reality. Underprivileged groups are growing due to immigration into Europe and the weakness of integration strategies to ensure that immigrants benefit from state education. The lack of appreciation of the importance of education by many financially disadvantaged families adds to the daunting challenge of levelling up as many citizens in society as possible.

Education must be at the heart of societal change and a pivotal tool to adapt to such change

There is a risk of equating the crisis in European education with the perceived lack of financial investment in the system. Of course, part of this argument is valid. For instance, according to new research commissioned by the Financial Times, about three-quarters of colleges in England cannot recruit the staff needed for each technical and digital subject. Most colleges say they struggle to fill positions because qualified candidates have been offered better pay elsewhere.

Karen Spencer, principal of Harlow College in Essex, argues that UK colleges end up in a vicious circle of competing for people and never getting that flow-through of workers. She adds: “When you know that there is a demand for jobs, and well-paid jobs at that, you feel there is something wrong when you can’t recruit. You can’t fulfil that need.”

While there is no doubt that governments that invest heavily in education reap more in the long run, this is not always how things work out.

It is delusional to expect that education budgets are untouched in these difficult economic times. Budget cuts are expected as governments seek a balance in catering for different socio-economic priorities.

Some academics like to engage in navel-gazing. They tut-tut their disapproval whenever they are asked to make a spending review.

They should instead do some soul-searching to identify what is wrong with the educational system, especially if students’ achievement results are inadequate.

Education does not exist in a vacuum. Jo Maher, the principal of Loughborough College in Leicestershire, argues: “Our job is to train enough people so that we do not have national skills shortages. We need some help – if it is a national skills gap, it should be seen as a national challenge.”

This argument is valid for educators preparing young people for a trade career and those who want to pursue an academic profession.

Failing to reform our educational system to reflect the needs of a fast-changing society risks creating a new social divide.

The EU’s objective of promoting digital transformation in member states’ economies must not be achieved at the cost of excluding older people, especially those out of work or in low-paid jobs who struggle to adapt and have limited access to the available training opportunities.

Every societal leader must not only pay lip service to the role and importance of education for a fairer European society. Education must be at the heart of societal change and a pivotal tool to adapt to such change.