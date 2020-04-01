Education Minister Owen Bonnici joined an online university lecture on Wednesday, but did it during a visit to the University of Malta’s campus.

Bonnici joined a lecture that was under way, checking up on an online lecturing system that has become the norm since the campus was ordered shut for public health reasons earlier this month.

Students are currently continuing their studies remotely, from home, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the times we are currently living in, we are seeing educators show how much they truly love their students and how important it is for them that they are still continuing to learn,” Bonnici said.

The minister reminded all educators that support was available for them either through their schools or online.

An educational resources repository is now freely available on www.curriculum.gov.mt and it is constantly being updated.

Bonnici thanked parents and guardians for their cooperation and help.