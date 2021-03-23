Education Minister Justyne Caruana was hospitalised earlier on Tuesday, her ministry said in a statement.
The minister is receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital and is in a stable condition, the statement added.
The ministry did not provide any further details.
Caruana is currently caught in controversy over her reported decision to award a friend of hers, former footballer Daniel Bogdanovich, a €5,000-a-month contract to consult on sports education programmes.
The reports, first published by Malta Today, have been referred to parliament's standards commissioner by university academic Arnold Cassola.
