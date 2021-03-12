Students who do not have access to a computer or internet connection will be receiving one for the period during which schools are closed, Education Minister Justyne Caruana has pledged.

Caruana said her ministry would be ensuring that no student was left behind because of a lack of access to the internet or a computer.

Families with children in such a situation can apply for help online or by calling 25981000.

Schools will close as of next week until at least April 11, as part of a series of new measures aimed at curbing the growing spread of COVID-19. As a result, all school lessons are now being held online.

Caruana said her ministry is looking at “all the possible scenarios and challenges” which can arise as a result of schools being closed.

Video: Education Ministry