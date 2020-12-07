Education Minister Justyne Caruana on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the University of Malta, where she met with rector Alfred Vella.

In a statement, Caruana said this was one of a series of visits she was planning to hold in various educational institutions on the island. She said she and the rector discussed various topics, including the University’s plans for the future as well as projects it was working on.

This was the first such meeting since Caruana was appointed Education Minister in a cabinet reshuffle last month.

During the meeting, she was given an update on the ongoing work at the University, academic and infrastructural projects as well as the work of the University in Gozo through the University Centre located in Xewkija.

The rector noted that the University of Malta was improving its position in international tertiary education rankings year after year, and had also signed various agreements with other European universities.

The University is currently extensively upgrading its infrastructure to meet the growing needs of enrolled students in 14 faculties, 18 institutes, 13 centres and three schools.

During the meeting, Caruana and Vella also discussed the performance of the University at this particular time due to the pandemic and how the University implemented measures and also took steps to keep the university lectures going and at the same time protect both students and staff.

Caruana was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry, Frank Fabri.