The focus in schools is currently on the coronavirus. It is of course right that education minister Owen Bonnici and his advisors are now fully concentrated on ensuring that the appropriate balance between prudence and timely action is struck to minimise risks and negative effects for students, staff and their families.

The health alert is not the only baptism of fire that Bonnici has had to deal with. Two international reports on the sorry state of education in Malta that have come out recently make for sombre reading. Once the coronavirus emergency is behind him, Bonnici will have to deal with their findings and their implications.

One is the PISA 2018 Malta Report. PISA is a worldwide study by the OECD that measures 15-year-old school pupils’ performance on mathematics, science and reading. Malta participated three times, in 2009, 2015 and 2018. There is now sufficient data to compare results for potential progress. It is a pity that in its official release on the report, the ministry attempted to give the results a more positive spin than was warranted.

The ministry rightly celebrated the gains by the state sector in many scores. The data also shows that state schools provided more value-added given the significant difference in the socio-economic status of its students when compared to their non-state peers.

But not all increases were statistically significant. There were also worrying score reductions when compared to the previous cycles which the ministry omitted to highlight. Also, the increases still meant that in key areas attainment was well below expectations.

Fully 45 per cent of boys have an unacceptably low reading level. When girls’ results are factored in, over one third of school-leaving students in Malta’s schools are below the baseline literacy level. The bulk of these poor results reside in State schools. Attainment in mathematics and science is at similar levels, if not quite so dire.

There are also important gender and sectoral differences that need to be taken into account. All this has a direct impact of students’ employability in higher-earning jobs, and their capacity to continue their studies.

The problem is not one of investment; given Malta’s GDP and expenditure per student, our mean reading score should be around 20 points more the PISA 2018 results.

The second report is the Country Report for 2020 by the European Commission, which is partly based on the PISA 2018 findings. It commended Malta for having met its tertiary education targets and for having significantly fewer young people not in employment, education or training than the EU average.

But the commission’s report also sent a clear message: Malta’s relatively high investment in education and training is not yet reflected in better outcomes for all, and is set to impede future economic growth. This was the same message of the 2019 country report. The 2020 report considered that the quality of early childhood education and care remained a challenge.

It recommended that in its investment strategy Malta should strive to correct social disadvantage, which has in fact increased, by focusing on quality and inclusive education.

After seven years of Labour education policies there have been some improvements in educational outcomes, but there are still critically weak areas. Minister Bonnici would do well to take the lessons and recommendations of these two reports to heart.