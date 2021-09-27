The Education Ministry has filed an application in court for a warrant of prohibitory injunction against the Malta Union of Teachers to stop industrial action by educators.

The union had registered an industrial dispute over the way some 150 peripatetic (support) teachers were deployed to primary school classes on the eve of the start of the school year.

“We are going to respect the decision of the court, but rest assured that we will respond and we will fight this issue as we have done on other occasions,” MUT president Marco Bonnici said at a press conference on Monday morning.

These, he said, were oppressive tactics.

“How can we expect educators to give the best to our children when they are unprepared for the job they are being asked to do? It is unjust for teachers and it is unjust for their students.”

Marco Bonnici addressing the press conference.

Bonnici said that the “messy” deployment of teachers on the eve of the school year was unprecedented and that the “mask had fallen” from the ministry which had claimed to have a plan to address an acute shortage of teachers in primary schools.

“Till the very last minute, the ministry was not supplying correct information and it played down the extent of the shortage of primary school teachers,” Bonnici said.

“Then they called up teachers on Saturday morning and asked them to get ready to teach a class on Monday. These are educators who work with students who struggle with things like hearing impairments and dyslexia, whose presence is vital to the learning experience of these children. They are essential, but in a state of panic the ministry removed them from their positions in order to fill in vacancies.”

He added that it was now clear that while the ministry had issued protocols for the reopening of schools, it did not have a tangible plan on how it could implement those protocols.

“The MUT will not be intimidated by these oppressive tactics and will continue safeguarding the right of educators, in court and everywhere else,” he insisted.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana is due to address a press conference later on Monday morning.