Learning Works, a subsidiary company of the Vassallo Group, which is accredited as a further and higher education institution by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education Institution, has launched a number of courses aimed at facilitating the integration process of foreigners both within the workforce as well as in society.

From October it will be launching a level 4 course leading to an award in discovering diversity potential in the workplace. This three-month course is aimed at helping participants to recognise and understand diversity potential in the workplace in order to promote inclusion and a sense of belonging in their organisations and so reduce the turnover. It will also help them build a culture of tolerance through awareness, training, communication and conflict management strategies.

This course is ideal for companies with a culturally diverse workforce who wish to train their managers and supervisory staff in how to deal with the challenges brought about by this new reality in the most effective way. Part of the course focuses on other aspects of diversity.

It is also ideal for all those who wish to learn more about how to adopt a global mindset to better understand the different cultures now present in Malta.

The director of this course is Viviana Premazzi, founder of Global Mindset Development –GMD Malta.

Learning Works is also offering a level 1 award programme in the Maltese language and cultural orientation for foreigners, together with an award in the English Language pegged at the same level.

Further information may be obtained by visiting www.learningworks.edu.mt or sending an e-mail to info@learningworks.edu.mt.