Learning Works, a subsidiary company of the Vassallo Group accredited as a further and higher education institution by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education Institutions, has launched a number of courses aimed at facilitating the integration of foreigners within the workforce and in society.

They include a level four three-month course leading to an award in discovering diversity potential in the workplace. It is ideal for companies with a culturally-diverse workforce that wished to train managers and supervisory staff in how to deal with challenges that may arise. Part of the course, which will be directed by Viviana Premazzi, founder at Global Mindset Development, focuses on other aspects of diversity.

Learning Works is also offering a level one award programme in Maltese language and cultural orientation for foreigners as well as an award in the English Language pegged at the same level.

Further information may be obtained from www.learningworks.edu.mt, email: info@learningworks.edu.mt.