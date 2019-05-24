Gangs roaming schools is a recent phenomenon affecting various localities, Malta’s Union of Teachers has said.

The entire country, including its education system, was not prepared for the influx of foreign students, MUT president Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta.

His comments come in the wake of a controversial report by Education Commissioner Charles Caruana Carabez, who said “ethnic gangs” were terrorising schools.

The report was heavily criticised by NGOs, who slammed the comments as “careless and misinformed”, as it was steeped in stereotypes and ignored the increased risks of bullying faced by migrant and ethnic minority students.

On his part, Mr Bonnici said most teachers and other educators are “bending over backwards” to address the situation, as several actions were being taken to help foreign students integrate into the education system.

The MUT president said state schools lack resources, particularly given that the number of counsellors and other professionals is very limited, and most of them have to cover a number of schools in different colleges.

It is disconcerting that his evaluation appears to be steeped in cultural stereotypes and hearsay

One of the more eyebrow-raising suggestions put forward by Mr Caruana Carabez was the formation of an international school to host these troubled youths.

This particular proposal raised alarm among NGOs, who slammed it as being tantamount to advocacy for separation and segregation.

They said the Commissioner’s overall analysis of the situation provided a “one-sided perspective” that ignored growing evidence based on the experiences of migrant and ethnic minority students.

“It is disconcerting that his evaluation appears to be steeped in cultural stereotypes and hearsay that fail to capture the complexity of the context,” the NGOs said.

Mr Bonnici sounded a cautious tone when asked about his thought on the proposal for an international school, saying it should be “studied well”.

“The services being offered to students who do not speak Maltese and English through hubs within schools must be strengthened in primary and extended in secondary as some situations, including conflicts, arise due to the language barriers,” he said.