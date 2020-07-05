There is no doubt that the future of education is online. Education is the greatest tool humans have to stay relevant in a world of increased automation and this is more important for a small nation like Malta, where the only resources are human.

The rising trend in online education has been gathering steam for some time, and lately COVID-19 has forced essentially all learners out of the classroom to go online.

This has happened at all level of education – primary, secondary, post-secondary, tertiary and even in informal education.

Generally, new trends tend to build slowly and then accelerate at certain threshold moments. This may be that moment for online education. And the current experience alone may be enough to change the future of all forms of education permanently.

Technology is much more sophisticated today and the tools available to people are much better; computers are faster and smartphones are more advanced. Essentially, everything that people need to be more successful with online learning is in place.

Online education will change the education system by democratising access to online platforms, educating more people and by improving learning.

It is important to remember that most people get into education because they want to help people learn. This is true for primary, secondary and tertiary education.

The online education experience of the corona pandemic demonstrates that it is possible to provide effective, quality education even with a drastically increased number of pupils.

Educators will likely be able to find ways to continue to serve more people and to more effectively fulfil a broadened scope of their mission to educate people, while also increasing the efficacy with which a larger number of people can be educated, at least larger than before.

Beyond this democratisation of access, there is also the improved user experience. And this is where we see the technology being a lever.

Whether we are talking about online courses, remote courses or hybrid courses, it is expected that the future of education following COVID-19 is likely to lead to two critical outcomes. In addition to expecting a rise in total education attainment, it is also expected to expand the number of specially designed online courses.

Furthermore, the use of technological aids will likely improve over time. It is expected that there will be increased investment in education technology as well as significant investments on tools, training materials and remote materials that will allow a more cohesive learning process.

Once students and teachers become accustomed to the online education delivery model using these technologies, there certainly will be more acceptance by the public.

This does not mean in any way that the corona virus is positive. It most certainly is not. It is a horrific catastrophe. But out of a tragic pandemic and an economic crisis, the world might be able to derive something positive in the long run.

And if one considers the impacts on the economy and society, one might say that the population will now be better educated – and there will be a more educated individuals which will lead to a more prepared workforce in future.

From a public health perspective, where there exists a big deficit in human resources, it can be expected that online education will help facilitate the filling of these roles. If that happens, the result will be that health outcomes could be much improved in the long run.

This will enable the education of the future to bridge the gap between the needs of the economy, the needs of the workforce and the needs of the public. And all will see improved levels of public health over time not only because of the creation of an educated workforce but because most likely there will be an increase in education enrolment in health and life sciences, which will benefit public health and the economy.

In Malta, schools are divided into three categories: State, Church and independent. State schools are free for all students and can be found in all the main towns or villages in Malta and Gozo. Transport to and from school is also free, as are books and other school materials. Both Church schools and independent schools offer pre-primary to upper secondary education. Both types are regulated by the Ministry of Education.

As a rule, Church schools belong to the Catholic Church, and, thanks to an agreement with the government, do not charge school fees. The government covers salaries, although parents are asked to give an annual donation to help with school costs. School supplies and uniforms need to be paid for by parents.

There are a good number of independent schools, and a fair number of international schools that cater for foreigners in Malta. Parents pay school fees for these institutions and need to buy school supplies, uniforms and pay for transport.

Home schooling looks like it was a success in government, Church and private schools, although at first there were teething problems. But with a little tweaking, the systems improved. The government provided technology hardware to those pupils who could not afford to buy computer tablets or laptops. In this way all pupils had the same platform to participate in online schooling. Teachers on the other hand were very much involved and many spent more hours giving extra lessons. This proves the commitment of the teaching community to help their students.

It was a mistake for the government to leave teachers out of the newly established think tank to prepare the future way forward in online education. Teachers were later involved after pressure by their union. In my opinion students should also be part of the set-up.

We will see many changes in education in future. And more remote learning and at-home education is likely to be seen across all learning levels, from home-schooled primary level through to undergraduate students and doctoral level.

(To be concluded)

Joe Azzopardi, Freelance writer. Former communications coordinator in various ministries.