EduCard is a new card game that offers an unconventional way of educating pupils aged five to seven created by 10 St Aloysius’ College female Sixth Form students taking part in the entrepreneurship education programme JAYE. The educational card game, formulated on the government-issued syllabi for Maltese, English, mathematics and science, promises endless hours of fun, knowledge and excitement tailored to the children’s needs.

EduCard seeks to enhance children’s educational success by using vibrant colours and visuals that create appeal and foster positive attitudes towards learning. Studies prove that colours stimulate young learners, maintain attention and encourage creativity. Children take in the world around them through their eyes, and bright colours are one of the first aspects of sight that help them distinguish form and categorise objects.

Comprising a total of 160 cards, the EduCard makers sought to make every card count. While creating the cards the students in the JAYE company were strongly guided by the principle of ‘education for all’. Education helps people become better citizens, teaches the importance of hard work and, at the same time, helps students grow and develop.

EduCard’s objective is not solely restricted to improving young learners’ educational experience innovatively, but also to widening their knowledge of Maltese and English, reflecting our islands’ rich and unique culture and bilingualism.

Maths and science education provides a framework for searching for answers and articulates concepts from the intuitive to the obscure; these are essential aspects to be woven into early education.

EduCard seeks to create an atmosphere of awe and anticipation rather than in unwillingness, thereby promoting subconscious learning in children. This interactive, hands-on experience will facilitate children’s visual and tactile motor senses and aims to alter their approach to education, making it a joyful and pleasant experience.

While the company is set to be liquidised in April as part of the JAYE programme, the students have expressed an interest in continuing their joint entrepreneurial venture in the future, as investment in knowledge pays the best interest. The students added that the experience had made them realise the demand for effective primary education and the need for the government to incorporate more engaging learning techniques within the education system.

For more information visit https://www.educardmlt.com/. The game can also be purchased via ZAAR’s online sales platform http://www.zaar.com.mt/projects/educard/