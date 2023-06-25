Sergio Grech, an educator, author and broadcaster, gave a captivating lecture on Bishop Michael Gonzi’s Gozo Episcopate during a Saturday morning lecture at il-Ħaġar museum and community cultural centre in Victoria. Mgr Gonzi had in fact resigned from the Senate to become Bishop of Gozo.

Over 20 years, which encompassed the war, Mgr Gonzi succeeded in undertaking numerous reforms in the Gozo diocese.

Dr Grech assessed this period in Gonzi’s biography, a time characterised by key reforms. Gonzi also got involved in what was taking place in Malta, probably aiming at being transferred there. This did happen in 1944.

In his expose, Dr Grech also treated moments of tension between Mgr Gonzi and his successor Bishop Joseph Pace. The illustrated talk was followed by interventions from the floor.

Born in 1975, Dr Grech is the editor of the Bejn Storja u Miti series, author of various biographies and novels and radio producer. He was recently awarded a doctorate for his research in various archives about Mgr Gonzi.

Sergio Grech’s audience listening attentively.