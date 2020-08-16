Amy Caruana Dingli has graduated with a diploma in performing arts, dance teaching and receiving a special award for professionalism after training at Momentum Performing Arts Academy in Bushey, K, previously known as Margaret Howard Theatre College.

During her time at the academy she continually worked her teaching qualifications, taking examinations with the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD). She has now completed her diploma in dance education (DDE) in Imperial Classical Ballet and Modern Theatre, as well as a Teaching Associate in Street Dance.

Commenting about her UK training, Caruana Dingli said: “It was truly an experience of a lifetime and one from which I learnt more than I could ever have imagined. I would like to thank the Malta Arts Scholarship for their support in making this journey possible.”

She now works in Malta, at Seed Dance Studios, Lija, and can enter students for examinations in street dance, modern theatre and ballet with the ISTD.